ICE has arrested an illegal immigrant from India, Rinkeshkumar Kaushikbhai Patel, convicted of conspiracy to commit larceny in Bradley County, Tennessee. Both ICE and the Department of Homeland Security have shared the news on X.

Who is Rinkeshkumar Patel? ICE arrests Indian man in connection to larceny case in Tennessee(@ICEgov/X)

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“In all, over $60K was stolen,” ICE revealed on X. “Patel sentenced to 6 years, but his sentenced was suspended after just under a year. ICE took custody of him from the Bradley County Jail and will hold him pending removal proceedings.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Rinkeshkumar Kaushikbhai Patel, a criminal illegal alien from India, convicted for conspiracy to commit theft over $60,000 in Bradley County, Tennessee,” DHS wrote, sharing Patel’s photo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Rinkeshkumar Kaushikbhai Patel, a criminal illegal alien from India, convicted for conspiracy to commit theft over $60,000 in Bradley County, Tennessee,” DHS wrote, sharing Patel’s photo. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Who is Rinkeshkumar Kaushikbhai Patel? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Who is Rinkeshkumar Kaushikbhai Patel? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Patel is a native of Gujarat, India, according to M9 News. The incident reportedly took place in July 2025 when he was arrested in connection with an alleged fraud targeting a local resident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patel is a native of Gujarat, India, according to M9 News. The incident reportedly took place in July 2025 when he was arrested in connection with an alleged fraud targeting a local resident. {{/usCountry}}

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Read More | ICE detains at least 5 Native Americans during Minnesota raids, community facing ‘extreme and terrifying violence’

Back at the time, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office claimed that the victim lost more than $250,000 through Bitcoin transfers and cash collections. The incident was believed to be connected to a larger scam network.

Patel was reportedly nabbed by investigators while he was trying to collect additional money from the victim. The ICE statement, however, only refers to theft exceeding $60,000. It is unclear if the original reported allegation resulted in reduced charges during the legal process.

Read More | ICE arrests NYC council staffer during ‘routine immigration appointment,’ Mamdani calls it ‘assault on our democracy’

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ICE recently arrested another Indian national in Texas after he “violently assaulted” a young mother, Gabriella Perez, and her three-year-old daughter in a San Antonio park on April 18. ICE spoke out after the arrest, saying they want Atharva Vyas to be turned over to them.

“ICE lodged a detainer with local law enforcement asking them to turn Vyas over to ICE instead of releasing him into the community after he’s faced justice for his alleged crimes,” ICE wrote on X.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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