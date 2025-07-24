Who is Robin L Rosenberg? Florida judge denies DOJ's request to unseal Epstein's grand jury files

Robin L Rosenberg, federal judge for the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, on Wednesday denied the Department of Justice's request to unseal the transcripts of the grand jury in the Jeffrey Epstein probe. Donald and Melania Trump with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.(X)

An Obama appointee, Judge Rosenberg was giving her verdict on the DOJ's request last week that the transcripts of the grand jury be unsealed over the "extensive public interest" on the matter and for maintaining "transparency to the American public."

However, Judge Rosenberg denied the request, saying that the judiciary's "hands are tied" and the DOJ has failed to furnish sufficient justification for the release of the grand jury files on the Jeffrey Epstein probe, as per a memo released on Wednesday.

Who Is Judge Robin L Rosenberg?

Judge Rosenberg, born in 1962 in West Palm Beach, Florida, currently serves as a federal judge for the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida. She was nominated by President Barack Obama on February 26, 2014, to fill the seat vacated by Adalberto Jose Jordan, as per the Federal Judiciary Center.

Her legal career began as a law clerk for Judge James C Paine in the same district she now serves. She worked as a trial attorney in the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, and later held various positions in both public and private sectors, including assistant city attorney for West Palm Beach, vice president and general counsel for Slim-Fast Foods, and principal at ARC Mediation.

Before her federal appointment, she served as a circuit court judge in Florida’s Fifteenth Judicial Circuit from 2007 to 2014.

Rosenberg holds a B.A. from Princeton University (1983) and both a J.D. and M.A. from Duke University (1989).