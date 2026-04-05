Who is Ryan Pownall? Alissa Violet arrested after alleged drunken fight with boyfriend

Popular YouTuber and influencer Alissa Violet has found herself in the headlines after being arrested following a late-night argument with her then-boyfriend, Ryan Pownall, at his Hollywood apartment. Alissa violet got arrested due to a late night fight with his former partner (Twitter)

The Arrest According to a TMZ report published on April 2, the incident occurred at the end of February 2026. Violet and Pownall had returned to his apartment after a night out drinking at a local bar. Both were reportedly heavily intoxicated when an argument broke out over Pownall’s phone. The fight escalated, and Violet reportedly left the apartment at one point before returning, at which time the argument continued. Neighbors called building security due to the loud noise, and police were eventually dispatched to the scene. Violet was arrested and charged with criminal threats. Law enforcement sources did not publicly specify the exact nature of the threats.

The Knife Allegation Sources familiar with the incident told TMZ that Violet may have been holding a knife during the confrontation, which could explain the severity of the charge. This detail has not been officially confirmed by police or refuted by Violet’s team. Neither Violet nor Pownall has issued any public statement regarding the arrest or the incident as of now.

Who is Ryan Pownall? Ryan Pownall is a Canadian entrepreneur born in 1992. He is best known as the host of the Pillow Talk podcast, where he conducts comedic interviews with celebrities, often focusing on topics like relationships, sex, and entertainment. The show has gained significant popularity and is also available on platforms like OFTV (associated with OnlyFans).

Pownall maintains a relatively private personal life but has built a strong following on social media, with approximately 1.1 million followers on Instagram. He is not primarily known as a traditional content creator like Violet but gained wider attention due to his relationship with her.

Their Relationship Alissa Violet and Ryan Pownall had been dating for about nine months before the incident. Reports indicate the couple broke up following the arrest.

Violet is a well-known social media personality who rose to fame on Vine and later transitioned to YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. She is recognized for her makeup tutorials, lifestyle vlogs, and candid content. She currently has around 12 million followers on Instagram and approximately 3.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

Prior to Pownall, Violet was in a high-profile relationship with FaZe Banks (Ricky Banks) from 2017 to 2019. She has also been linked to YouTuber Jake Paul in the past, though she has clarified in interviews that they never officially dated despite public speculation and drama during the Team 10 era.

By- Vidushi Mishra