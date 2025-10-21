Who is Sara Wilks? Texas mom who was named to ‘40 Under 40’ list charged after leaving baby alone on Florida beach

A Texas health care executive once praised as a rising star is now facing felony charges after allegedly leaving her baby unattended on a Florida beach for nearly an hour, according to New York Post report. Sara Sommers Wilks, 37, was recognized earlier this year by Cardiovascular Business on its “Forty Under 40” list,(Walton County Sheriff's Office)

Paramedics checked the baby, who was found unharmed. Still, both parents were charged with child neglect without great bodily harm and spent the night in jail before being released on a $1,000 bond.

Who was Sara Sommers Wilks ?

Sara Sommers Wilks, 37, was recognized earlier this year by Cardiovascular Business on its "Forty Under 40" list, which described her as "an exceptional leader" in the medical field.

“Sara’s strategic innovations have not only improved the quality of care but also ensured timely delivery of services,” the publication wrote. “Her ability to navigate complex health care environments and drive positive change is a testament to her leadership and vision.”

The outlet added, “Sara’s contributions to the field of cardiology are marked by her dedication to improving patient outcomes and her commitment to operational excellence.”

Wilks and her husband were arrested on October 10

Wilks and her husband, Brian Wilks, 40, were arrested on October 10 at Miramar Beach in Florida’s Panhandle after witnesses reported a six-month-old baby left alone under a beach tent.

Bystanders alerted authorities and stayed with the infant until deputies arrived. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the couple returned nearly an hour later with their three older children.

Their four children were temporarily placed in the care of local child services until a family member arrived.

Both parents told police they had gone for a walk and “lost track of time.” Security footage confirmed they were away for close to an hour and had left their phones behind, making them unreachable.

Wilks’ employer, which provides management and support to cardiovascular practices in Texas, Alabama, and Arizona, has not commented on the case.