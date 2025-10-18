Who was Nicola Tanzi? Elderly Italian immigrant killed in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack

A Brooklyn community came together Friday night to remember 64-year-old Nicola Tanzi, who was beaten to death outside the Jay Street-MetroTech subway station on Oct. 7, according to New York post report. Nicola Tanzi, who was beaten to death outside the Jay Street-MetroTech subway station on Oct. 7. (Representative image)(Pexels)

More than 100 family members and friends attended a wake at Andrew Torregrossa & Sons Funeral Home to honor the longtime church volunteer and security guard.

Who was Nicola Tanzi ?

Tanzi, an Italian immigrant who lived in Bensonhurst, had worked near the station for 15 years. He was attacked without reason while holding a door open.

“Just a wonderful, caring, human being,” his nephew David Tanzi said. “He would do anything for anybody and his faith. He had an infectious laugh. I think if you asked anybody that had met him, that would remind anybody of him now.”

Tanzi was known for living a simple life, avoiding modern technology, and spending his free time serving his church community. He attended St. Dominic’s Church and Sacred Hearts of Mary and Jesus & St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church in Carroll Gardens.

“He was a simple guy,” said his brother Anthony. “He never had an email, he never had a cell phone. That’s the way he liked it. He was involved in a lot of things… a lot more things than I’d ever do. He decided he was going to retire… to come out to Long Island and do all the things we used to do as kids. He never got the chance. He was robbed.”

Tanzi was cremated before the wake, with his urn surrounded by flowers and photos.

Nicola Tanzi was the ‘kindest person’

Longtime friend Richard Ravaloi said Tanzi was one of the kindest people he knew. “Nicky was always in a good mood, laughing and joking,” he said. “He was just a nice guy, you know. He’d never hurt anybody. He was just nice to be around. He was never in a bad mood. He went to work, and back every day from that subway station. To have something like that happen, and the way that it did, he didn’t deserve that.”

Authorities charged 25-year-old David Mazariegos with first-degree murder. Prosecutors said he sucker-punched Tanzi twice, knocked him to the ground, and kicked him repeatedly, even after he was unconscious.

Tanzi suffered a fractured skull, crushed nasal bone, and multiple facial injuries. He later died at the hospital.

Mazariegos allegedly told police he attacked Tanzi because he “didn’t like the way he looked at him” and “took his spirit.” He is being held at Rikers Island without bail.