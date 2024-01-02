Who is Sarah Kellen and why is the ‘massage scheduler’ waiting for the Epstein-linked list to be out?

Sarah Kellen, Jeffrey Epstein’s former assistant, is “quietly awaiting” the public disclosure of the identities of more than 150 people connected to the notorious paedophile, as ordered by a federal judge. The people whose names are to be disclosed include sex abuse victims, litigation witnesses, Epstein’s employees, and influential people linked to the sex scandal. Sarah Kellen, Jeffrey Epstein’s former assistant, is “quietly awaiting” the public disclosure of the identities of more than 150 people connected to the notorious paedophile, as ordered by a federal judge (US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York)

Who is Sarah Kellen - victim or accused?

Kellen, 44, began working for Epstein in the early 2000s, and continued for a long time. She allegedly scheduled his "massages,” during which he sexually assaulted his victims.

Kellen was among the members of Epstein's inner circle. In the wake of Epstein’s death in 2019, she claimed she was also a victim of the paedophile. She was subsequently allowed to seek damages through the Victims' Compensation Program.

However, a 2007 probable cause affidavit that police filed in Palm Beach alleged, she "coordinated and aided in the recruitment of minors to frequent Epstein’s house so that sexual services were provided to Epstein. The schedule mentioned minors to return to the work for Epstein, secured their appointments for the purpose of sexual activity and lewd lascivious acts, and arranged the bedroom for said minors,” Inside Edition reported.

During Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, US District Judge Alison Nathan identified Kellen as "a knowing participant in the criminal conspiracy" and said she was "a criminally responsible participant,” Business Insider reported. However, she was never arrested or charged, and the reason is unclear.

It is also unclear if new details about Kellen will be revealed in the documents that are soon to be unsealed. The source said that Kellen might consider writing a book or a documentary to share what she knows about Maxwell and Epstein.

“She had a front row seat to the debauchery. What she knows would shock the world,” The Messenger quoted a source as saying. “She has so much to say, to plead her case.”

Amid the scandal, Kellen and her husband have lived a life out of the public eye at a luxury Miami Beach condo.

“They have enjoyed basic anonymity and privacy and freedom for many years,” said a source close to Kellen and her husband, former NASCAR driver Brian Vickers, according to The Messenger.

“They don’t want any changes. So the pattern for which they live, which by the way is very careful — almost to the point of paranoia, is not without purpose,” the source added.