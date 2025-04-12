Who is Shawn Monper? Butler man arrested for threatening to ‘assassinate’ Donald Trump

A Pennsylvania man is now in federal custody after allegedly threatening to “assassinate” Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and several government officials. U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 11, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard(REUTERS)

32-year-old Shawn Monper of Butler, Pennsylvania, made the threats in comments on YouTube videos using the username ‘Mr Satan,’ per federal criminal complaint.

The FBI was tipped off by Google on Tuesday after it flagged disturbing comments posted under political livestreams and videos. One of those comments, posted under a March 4 live stream of Trump addressing a joint session of Congress, read: “I'm going to assassinate him myself,” according to a criminal complaint.

“Nah, we just need to start killing people, Trump, Elon, all the heads of agencies Trump appointed, and anyone who stands in the way,” Monper said during February 17 stream.

“Remember, we are the majority, MAGA is a minority of the country, and by the time its time to make the move, they will be weakened, many will be crushed by these policies, and they will want revenge too. American Revolution 2.0.”

Investigators claim Monper was amassing guns and ammunitions

Investigators said Monper didn’t just make threats—he also claimed that he had “bought several guns” and had been stockpiling ammunition ever since Trump returned to office, vowing “to do a mass shooting.”

Authorities arrested Monper on Wednesday, charging him with four counts related to attempting to influence, impede, or retaliate against federal officials and law enforcement officers.

Monper's threats also included Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, according to federal prosecutors. While the case against him didn’t specifically mention it, Butler—the small town Monper calls home—was the same place where Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at a campaign rally on July 13.

“I want to applaud the outstanding and courageous investigative work of the FBI and the Butler Township Police Department, who thankfully identified and apprehended this individual before he could carry out his threats against President Trump’s life and the lives of other innocent Americans,” Attorney General Pam Bondi stated in an official statement.

“Rest assured that whenever and wherever threats of assassination or mass violence occur, this Department of Justice will find, arrest, and prosecute the suspect to the fullest extent of the law and seek the maximum appropriate punishment.”