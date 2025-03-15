Who is Steven Lawson? Texas pastor breaks silence on church removal, says ‘I betrayed by wife’

Pastor Steven Lawson, a once-prominent figure in evangelical circles, has been thrust into the public spotlight after being removed from his leadership role at Trinity Bible Church of Dallas due to allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a young woman, Newsweek reported. Formerly well-known in evangelical circles, Pastor Steven Lawson has recently gained public attention after being fired from his position as head of Trinity Bible Church of Dallas after claims of an improper contact with a young lady. (X/ @DrStevenJlawson)

The 73-year-old preacher, who was known for his fiery sermons and influential role within the Christian right, admitted in a public apology that he had “sinned grievously,” acknowledging his actions as a betrayal to his family, the church, and the Christian community.

“I alone am responsible for my sin. I have confessed my sin to the Lord, to my wife, and my family, and have repented of it. I have spent the past months searching my heart to discover the roots of my sin and mortifying them by the grace of God. I hate my sin, weep over my sin, and have turned from it,” he wrote on X.

“I am grateful for the unmerited grace of God in the gospel to extend His full forgiveness to me. Again, I ask for your forgiveness as well. While I continue to do the hard work of soul-searching repentance, I do not intend to make further public comments for the foreseeable future,” he added.

A Legacy of Influence

Steven Lawson was a highly respected preacher and theologian, known for his passionate and doctrinally rigorous teaching. He served as the president of OnePassion Ministries, where he trained pastors and spread his teachings on biblical authority and societal issues.

Lawson was a close associate of influential pastor John MacArthur and had a significant platform in evangelical circles, where his sermons and books resonated deeply with conservative Christian audiences.

In addition to his preaching, Lawson was known for his association with the broader Christian right, which has gained substantial influence in recent years, especially during the Trump administration. His teachings and support for socially conservative policies, particularly those around issues like transgender rights and abortion, made him a prominent figure in the religious community.

The Scandal

In September 2024, Lawson was removed from his position as lead pastor at Trinity Bible Church of Dallas following revelations of an inappropriate relationship with a young woman. Initially, the relationship was described as a close friendship, but it later became clear that it had turned adulterous. The woman, a student at The Master's College, was reportedly in her mid-twenties at the time.

Lawson publicly admitted to his actions in a heartfelt apology posted on X (formerly Twitter), expressing deep regret for the harm he caused to his wife, children, and the wider Christian community. He stated that he had “betrayed and deceived” his family and brought “shame to the name of Christ.” Lawson also revealed that he had been undergoing counseling and weekly accountability to church leaders as part of his process of recovery.

What Comes Next?

Following the scandal, Lawson has moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to stay with his brother as he and his family process the fallout. Sources told Newsweek that Lawson has acknowledged his permanent disqualification from ministry and is now considering secular employment.