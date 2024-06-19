Who is Suhas Subramanyam? First Indian-American to win Democratic primary in Virginia

Sen. Suhas Subramanyam has won the Democratic primary in Virginia’s 10th congressional district, becoming the first Indian-American to succeed in the crowded race. The 37-year-old was endorsed by Rep. Jennifer Wexton to succeed her after she announced last year that she would not be seeking reelection. Subramanyam defeated 11 other candidates in the race, including fellow Indian-American Krystle Kaul. Sen. Suhas Subramanyam becomes the first Indian-American to win the Democratic primary in Virginia

Who is Suhas Subramanyam?

Subramanyam, who was born in Houston, is an American lawyer and member of the Virginia Senate. His parents hail from Bengaluru, India. The now-Virginia Representative studied at Clear Lake High School and earned his bachelor's degree in philosophy from Tulane University. He shares two children with his wife Miranda. In 2019, Subramanyam became the first Indian-American, South Asian, and Hindu to ever be elected to the Virginia General Assembly.

Suhas Subramanyam speaks out on historic win

In a statement released June 18, Subramanyam expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am honoured to be your Democratic nominee for Virginia's 10th Congressional District.” He is now set to face Mike Clancy from the Republican Party. The statement adds that 50,000 doors were knocked and $1.2 million was raised for his campaign, which ran for eight months. “I am so thankful for our volunteers, activists, supporters, staff, and family for coming together to pull off this incredible victory.”

Subramanyam went on to thank Congresswoman Wexton, calling her “friend and mentor” for “her fearless leadership and support.” He continued, “Our community is so much better off because of her efforts. She will leave big shoes to fill, but I am ready for the challenge.” “This district will remain blue, and I will do everything in my power to make my constituents proud,” the former White House advisor to ex-President Barack Obama added.