Police arrested at least 25 protestors at University of Virginia, US. Here are 5 points where things stand now

While almost 30 US colleges and universities graduation ceremonies are holding this week, pro-Palestine protests go on and students are voicing their support for the Palestinians. Students protest in support of Palestine during the University of Michigan's Spring Commencement ceremony on May 4, 2024 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. A group of students called for the University of Michigan to divest from companies with ties to Israel during the spring commencement ceremony. Nic Antaya/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Nic Antaya / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“You’ve got to put your bodies upon the gears and upon the wheels, upon the levers, upon all the apparatus, and you’ve got to make it stop,” one American student told the New York Times.

More than 2,100 people were arrested from April 18 to till date, using riot gear, tactical vehicles and flash-bangs.

Graduation ceremonies proceed amidst student protests sweeping the US

Here are 5 updates on where things stand now:

The University of Mississippi has initiated a student conduct investigation following reports of “hostility and racist overtones” during a recent demonstration on campus. The incident occurred as approximately 30 pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in a barricaded zone on Thursday. They were met by an estimated 200 counterprotesters adorned with American flags, Trump flags, and patriotic attire, indicating a charged atmosphere.

The University of Virginia saw at least 25 individuals arrested for trespassing, while clearing out encampments. The university confirmed that those detained were taken to the Albemarle County Regional Jail, but is still determining their affiliation with the institution.

Approximately 50 individuals were arrested outside the Art Institute of Chicago during a demonstration, with some involvement from School of Art Institute of Chicago students. The protest, which began peacefully in the museum's North Garden, escalated as demonstrators reportedly engaged in aggressive acts such as shoving a security officer and obstructing emergency exits, leading to multiple arrests.



The University of Southern California (USC) has bolstered security measures, with LAPD officers stationed on campus through commencement. USC Department of Public Safety Assistant Chief David Carlisle emphasized the deployment of additional private security ambassadors and ongoing police presence to ensure safety during this period of heightened activity.

Not only US, students are also protesting on campuses in the UK and Ireland in support of Gaza.

Trinity College, Dublin students erected barricades, blocking access to the renowned Book of Kells tourist attraction.