UCLA student newspaper editor speaks out after ‘traumatising’ pro-Palestine encampment raid, attacks on reporters

Police on Thursday arrested over 200 protestors as they moved in to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Wearing helmets, body armor and face shields, the cops tore away the barricade as protesters attempted to keep together the plywood and metal fencing assembly. One of the officers even fired a rubber bullet into the crowd after demonstrators poured fire extinguishers at police. Isabelle Friedman highlighted how over 50 people contributed to the coverage of campus protests, attacks on encampment and police raid at UCLA.(Daily Bruin/AP )

Speaking to The Times, Los Angeles Police said 208 people were arrested for allegedly failing to disperse, which is a misdemeanor.

Following the police raid, the Editor-in-Chief of Daily Bruin, UCLA's independent student-run newspaper since 1919, reflected on the mayhem that the university witnessed in the past week.

UCLA professor Nick Shapiro addresses a press conference on the campus.(AP)

Isabelle Friedman describes ‘traumatising and distressing’ police raid, attacks on reporters

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday, Isabelle Friedman said she feels “more proud” to be a student journalist or a member of Daily Bruin.

She highlighted how over 50 people contributed to the coverage of campus protests, attacks on encampment and police raid at the school.

“I've never been more proud to be a student journalist or a member of DB. 50+ staffers contributed to coverage, putting their lives on hold to cover the encampment, the attack on it and the ensuing police sweep. Staffers from across the newsroom stepped up in astonishing ways,” Friedman wrote.

She further claimed that "our reporters were gassed, assaulted and threatened with arrest" and she and others were forced to leave the building near the encampment despite an assurance from the vice chancellor to cover protests safely. The police used the same building during their raid, she added.

Calling the incident "traumatising and distressing", Friedman asserted that it is "our responsibility to share campus voices and experiences has never felt more essential."

The Daily Bruin editor concluded her post by thanking those who expressed their support to the campus newspaper this week.

Internet reacts to Isabelle Friedman's post

Meanwhile, some netizens on X expressed their support to Friedman and Daily Bruin, with one calling her “the light, the hope and our future.”

“I’m sorry about the trauma from the attack. Hoping for some justice. Please take care of yourself. PTSD is real. Once the numbness wears off make sure you have a support team. You are not alone. You are very loved and appreciated,” one X user wrote.

“We will keep fighting until Gaza is free and rebuilt. The entire UC Regents will divest. Palestine will be free.”

Another X user added, “I hope you all have been able to decompress from what you experienced. I’m incredibly proud of my fellow bruins.”

“Thank you for sharing what you witnessed at UCLA’s unfolding events, please keep writing the truth despite of the invested efforts to silence you & your team! The people deserve to know it! Best of luck,” a third user chimed in.

UCLA Chancellor issues statement

On Thursday morning, workers gathered wreckage that had been left all over the campus lawn. Large trash bins were filled with tents, chairs, and food as bulldozers entered the campus to remove debris.

In a statement, UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said that the community is in "deep pain", adding that the authorities permitted the protest to stay in place as long as it did not endanger the safety of Bruins.

"But while many of the protesters at the encampment remained peaceful, ultimately, the site became a focal point for serious violence as well as a huge disruption to our campus," Block wrote.