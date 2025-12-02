Who is Tania Nemer? Fired immigration judge sues DOJ, accuses Pam Bondi of gender discrimination

Tania Nemer, an immigration judge from Ohio who was fired by the Donald Trump administration earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Justice alleging that she was fired because of gender discrimination. Pam Bondi (L) and judge Tania Nemer. (Getty Images and Occupy Democrats on X)

The lawsuit, filed in Washington on Monday by Tania Nemer, says that she was fired abruptly in the midst of her probationary period despite receiving the "highest possible performance" in reviews.

In the lawsuit, Nemer alleges that she was dismissed from her job because of her gender, accusing the DOJ and Attorney General Pam Bondi of discriminating with her because of her gender. Additionally, she alleges that the DOJ fired her because she held a dual citizenship of Lebanon and ran for a municipal office in Ohio on a Democratic Party ticket.

Notably, Judge Nemer was one of the hundreds of DOJ employees fired by the Trump administration, either for their disagreements with the Trump administration or for unstated reasons. A reason for Judge Nemer's firing was not provided by the DOJ.

Who Is Tania Nemer?

Tania Nemer is an Ohio-based attorney and former federal immigration judge. A John Carroll University graduate with a J.D. from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School. She built her career in criminal defense and immigration law, working for Catholic Charities, the International Institute of Akron, and as Of Counsel in private practice.

Also read: Trump claps back at Tim Walz, okays release of ‘perfect’ October MRI result

She previously served as an Akron Municipal Court magistrate and later joined the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office. In 2023, she was appointed an immigration judge at the Cleveland Immigration Court.

Tania Nemer alleges in the lawsuit: "The lightning-fast, precipitous timing indicates that the incoming Administration's decision was made -- not as part of a careful evaluation of Ms. Nemer's qualifications or fitness for office -- but instead as part of a rushed attempt by the new Administration to target disfavored civil servants."