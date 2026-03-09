Who is Ted Carter Jr.? Ohio State President resigns, admits 'inappropriate relationship' with someone seeking resources

Ohio State President Walter "Ted" Carter Jr. has stepped down following his revelation to university trustees regarding an inappropriate relationship with an individual who was seeking public resources to aid her personal business. Walter 'Ted' Carter Jr. has resigned as Ohio State President following a revelation of an inappropriate relationship linked to public resources.

The Ohio State University Board of Trustees acknowledged Carter's resignation in a statement released on March 9. The university indicated that Carter had recently informed the trustees about the relationship and proposed his resignation.

"The board appreciates the president’s contributions to the university over the last two years,” stated the university, referencing the Education for Citizenship 2035 strategic plan, improved national rankings, an increase in research funding, and the introduction of several new scholarship programs. Additionally, the university recognized the team that the president brought together for enhancing Ohio State's status as a national leader.

Ohio State announced that it will provide further details regarding the leadership transition in the upcoming days.

Walter "Ted" Carter Jr. issues statement Following his resignation, Carter issued a statement, saying: “For personal reasons, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my role as president of The Ohio State University. I disclosed to the board of trustees that I made a mistake in allowing inappropriate access to Ohio State leadership.”

Carter was appointed as the 17th president of Ohio State in 2023, taking over from Kristina Johnson. He commenced his role on January 1, 2024.

Prior to his tenure at Ohio State, Carter held the position of president of the University of Nebraska System, where he managed four campuses with a total of nearly 70,000 students, faculty, and staff.

“I believe we have made much progress during my time at Ohio State, and I’m sorry I’m not able to remain your president longer. The students, faculty and staff at this university are among the very best in the world, and the Education for Citizenship 2035 strategic plan has Ohio State poised to succeed for years to come,” Carter said in his statement.

“I have enjoyed a strong working relationship with the board of trustees, and I’m grateful for their support and guidance. Lynda and I leave Ohio State with gratitude and appreciation for this wonderful community. It has been an honor to serve as this university’s 17th president, and we wish the university ongoing success.”