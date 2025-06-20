Who is Terrance ‘T.A.’ Dixon? Ex-hypeman who filed a lawsuit against rapper Fat Joe

Terrance “T.A.” Dixon, a name not widely known outside music circles until recently, has come into the spotlight after filing a bombshell lawsuit against Bronx-born rapper Fat Joe. Dixon claims years of abuse by Fat Joe, including intimidation and surveillance, while seeking significant damages.(Getty Images via AFP, Instagram/Terrance Dixon)

Who is Terrance Dixon?

Dixon was Fat Joe’s hype man for 16 years, amping up crowds, working closely on tours, and sharing in the energy of live performances.

He, also known in the music world as Population One, is better known among electronic music fans for his minimal techno beats. Based in Detroit, Dixon has carved a niche for himself in the underground techno scene, with releases on iconic labels like Tresor and Metroplex.

On Thursday, in a 157-page lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Dixon accused Fat ‘Joseph Antonio Cartagena’ Joe of a litany of disturbing abuses. Among the most serious claims are “coercive labour exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion.” Dixon is seeking up to $20 million in damages.

The lawsuit details years of alleged abuse, including sexual coercion under duress, surveillance-based humiliation, and forced participation in acts Dixon says he never consented to. “These sex-based abuses were not private, incidental, or isolated,” the complaint alleges. It also claims Fat Joe used his influence to silence and control those around him.

Even more shocking are Dixon’s allegations that he witnessed Fat Joe engage in sexual acts with underage girls. The lawsuit names three alleged minors and includes graphic descriptions.

Fat Joe has denied the allegations brought by Dixon

“The allegations against Mr. Cartagena are complete fabrications — lies intended to damage his reputation and force a settlement through public pressure,” said his lawyer, Joe Tacopina, per Variety. “Mr. Cartagena will not be intimidated.”

Dixon’s lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, who has a history of filing lawsuits against celebrities, told The Independent, “Fat Joe is Sean Combs minus the Tusi.” Blackburn added, “He learned nothing from his 2013 federal conviction.”

“We didn’t just sue a disgruntled former employee trying to revive a false claim from 15 years ago — we sued the lawyer behind it all,” said Tacopina, adding that Blackburn is under scrutiny for unethical legal conduct.

“This is the right way to fight Joe — through the system. You can’t fight him no other way,” Dixon told Variety. “Joe think he’s a god. Joe thinks he’s untouchable.”