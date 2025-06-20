James Gunn's Superman set to soar at US box office with $135 million opening: Early tracking

James Gunn’s Superman is projected to rake in $135 million at the U.S. box office, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. With three weeks remaining until its July 11 release, early tracking numbers place the highly anticipated DC film firmly among the studio’s top openers. If the current projection holds, Superman would secure a strong debut—though still short of 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which opened at $166 million. It would, however, outpace 2013’s Man of Steel, which launched with $116 million. This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Nicholas Hoult, left, David Corenswet, center, and director James Gunn on the set of "Superman."(Jessica Miglio/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Wide range in projections

According to data from National Research Group (NRG) accessed by The Hollywood Reporter, the tracking range lies between $125 million and $145 million. DC Studios and Warner Bros. insiders are reportedly setting expectations slightly lower, estimating between $90 million and $125 million.

Social media momentum has led some box office analysts to forecast an even higher opening—up to $175 million. If that materializes, Gunn’s reboot would become the biggest DC debut to date, surpassing Batman v Superman and edging out Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy.

Crucial launch for DC’s reboot plans

The film marks the first original release under James Gunn and Peter Safran’s leadership of DC Studios. With the franchise undergoing a complete reset, the success of Superman will likely set the tone for its future.

David Corenswet leads the cast as Clark Kent, opposite Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Also starring are Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Edi Gathegi, and Isabela Merced. The storyline reintroduces Superman’s origin with modern updates—including the fan-favourite Krypto the Superdog.

FAQs

What is the release date for James Gunn’s Superman?

It is scheduled to release in North America on July 11, 2025.

How much is Superman projected to earn at the U.S. box office?

Early tracking places the film’s domestic debut at $135 million.

Who stars in the new Superman movie?

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult headline the cast.

Who plays Superman in the film?

David Corenswet takes on the role of Clark Kent/Superman.