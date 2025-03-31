Who is Terry Dolan? US Bank executive believed to be killed in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota plane crash

Terry Dolan, a US Bank executive, died in a plane crash on Saturday after the aircraft crashed into a house in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. He was the only person aboard the plane, reported Fox9 News. Terry Dolan is a US Bank official, who died in the Minnesota plane crash(US Bank)

The plane is purportedly registered under Dolan's name. While Dolan died, one person who was present in the house that the plane crashed into, reportedly escaped safely.

The small plane, a SOCATA TBM7, was travelling from Iowa to Minnesota. The aircraft departed from the Des Moines International Airport with a destination of the Anoka County-Blaine Airport, in Minneapolis, as per the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).

The US National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Who is Terry Dolan?

63-year-old Dolan was the vice chair and chief administration officer of US Bank in 2023. He had worked with the company for more than 26 years, joining in 1998, and serving in various capacities, such as the chief financial officer.

He also led the wealth management and investment services division of US Bank.

In his role as the CAO, he contributed to the company's corporate strategy, marketing and analytics, as per the bank's website. Outside of work, he was also active in several charitable organizations, serving on the Killebrew Thompson Memorial board of directors as well as serving with Catholic Charities, the Minnesota Opera, Artspace, and The Minneapolis Foundation, reported Fox9 News.

After the plane crash, US Bank issued a statement regarding the plane being registered to Terry Dolan saying , “We are aware that the plane that crashed in Brooklyn Park on Saturday afternoon was registered to Terry Dolan, our vice chair and chief administration officer. ”

They added, “At this time, the medical examiner's office has not been able to confirm whether he was on board, but we believe he was. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and friends, and anyone who may have been affected by yesterday’s tragic incident.”