Who is the second richest man in the world? Larry Page net worth and how far behind Elon Musk he is

With an increase of $3.8 billion in a single day, Larry page continues to be the second richest man in the world by a distance. His net worth of $296.5 billion as of June 12, 2026, as per Forbes, makes the former Alphabet INC. CEO a money making machine, as he continues to be a board member at the Google owning company. Larry Page is now the world's second-richest person. (Google Research )

Page cofounded Google in 1998 with fellow Stanford Ph.D. student Sergey. They bolstered the foundation of Google's search engine with the Page rank algorithm, which helped rank web pages more effectively. A Michigan resident, Page was born on March 26, 1973, in the East Lansing area to a computer science professor father at Michigan State University, which exposed him to technology at an early age.

Larry Page education Page earned a computer engineering degree from the University of Michigan in 1995. He later joined the doctoral program at Stanford University, where he met Sergey Brin. While studying at Stanford, Page and Brin wanted to improve how people searched information online. Working from Page's dorm room, they developed a new search algorithm called PageRank, according to Britannica.

Google PageRank story PageRank measured a website's importance by counting how many other websites linked to it, helping users find more reliable information. To grow their search engine project, the founders raised about $1 million from investors, friends, and family members. They named the company Google, inspired by the mathematical term "googol," which represents the number 1 followed by 100 zeros. Google Inc. was officially founded in September 1998, with Larry Page serving as the company's first CEO.

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The founders also secured a patent for the PageRank system. Google quickly became popular and received $25 million in venture capital funding in 1999. By 1999, Google's search engine was already handling around 500,000 searches every day. Page served as Google's CEO until 2001, when technology executive Eric Schmidt took over the role, according to Forbes. After stepping down, Page became president of products while continuing to help lead Google's growth.

Google IPO success Google's popularity exploded over the next few years, and by 2004 the search engine was being used about 200 million times per day. Google launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in August 2004. The IPO made Larry Page more than $3.8 billion richer.

In 2006, Google expanded beyond search by buying YouTube for $1.65 billion in stock. Page returned as Google's CEO in 2011, while Eric Schmidt moved into the role of executive chairman, as per Forbes. A major corporate restructuring happened in August 2015, when Google became a subsidiary of a new parent company called Alphabet.

Alphabet CEO journey Larry Page became the first CEO of Alphabet after the restructuring. Explaining the company's new name, Page said Alphabet represented a collection of letters that form language, one of humanity's most important innovations and the basis of Google Search. Page led Alphabet until December 2019, when he stepped down as CEO.

Even after leaving the CEO position, he continued serving on Alphabet's board of directors and remained one of the company's most influential shareholders. Today, Larry Page's massive fortune is largely tied to his ownership stake in Alphabet, whose businesses include Google Search, digital advertising, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and other technology ventures, according to Forbes.

Page’s journey from a Stanford student working in a dorm room to the world's second-richest person highlights one of the most successful technology and entrepreneurship stories in modern history.