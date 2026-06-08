Elon Musk could become first trillionaire if SpaceX IPO succeeds: Here's how his net worth may cross $1 trillion

Elon Musk is already the world's richest person, with an estimated net worth of about $273 billion, mainly from his holdings in Tesla stock and options. Musk could become the first trillionaire in history if SpaceX's planned IPO is successful and investors support the company's massive valuation. Elon Musk could become first trillionaire if SpaceX IPO succeeds (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SpaceX is expected to be valued at around $1.77 trillion to $1.8 trillion during the IPO, as per reports. Musk owns nearly half of SpaceX, which means his stake alone could be worth about $841 billion. If his Tesla wealth and SpaceX stake are added together, Musk's total fortune could rise to about $1.11 trillion.

However, most of Musk’s wealth is tied to the value of his company shares. This means his net worth can go up or down depending on how investors value Tesla and SpaceX, according to CNN. A trillion dollars is equal to one million million dollars, making it one of the biggest fortunes in history.

Also read: SpaceX IPO set to shake global markets as $75 billion listing sparks trillion-dollar valuation talk

How huge could Musk's wealth become? If Musk's net worth reaches $1.1 trillion, it would be bigger than the economies of most countries in the world. According to CNN, citing data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), only around 20 countries have economies worth more than $1.1 trillion.

Countries such as Taiwan, Ireland, Sweden, Singapore and even Musk's birthplace, South Africa, have economies smaller than his projected wealth. Musk's projected fortune would also be larger than the economy of Manhattan, which had a GDP of just over $1 trillion in 2024. His wealth would exceed the value of all residential and commercial property in Houston, Texas, which is worth about $879 billion, stated by CNN report.

It would also be higher than the total amount Americans spent buying new vehicles in 2025, which came to about $789 billion, as per to an analysis by CNN.

CNN stated in the report that the combined wealth of tech billionaires Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Larry Ellison and Jeff Bezos would still be slightly below Musk's projected $1.1 trillion fortune. Musk's fortune would also be worth far more than the combined value of the world's 50 most valuable sports teams.

Why is the SpaceX IPO important? Reuters reported that SpaceX is planning a record-breaking $75 billion IPO, which could become one of the largest stock market listings ever. The company is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq exchange. Investors are watching the IPO closely because it could greatly increase Elon Musk’s wealth and have a major impact on the IPO market.

Elon Musk is not a trillionaire yet. Whether he becomes the world’s first trillionaire will depend largely on the success of the SpaceX IPO or if investors continue to value the company highly. In case, the IPO meets expectations and SpaceX reaches its target valuation, Musk’s net worth could rise above $1 trillion, a level of personal wealth never seen before.

However, most of Musk’s wealth comes from his company shares. This means his net worth can still increase or decrease depending on stock market performance and investor confidence in his companies.