Who is Tony Clark's brother, Greg? All on their family amid ex-MLBPA boss's ‘affair’ with sister-in-law

Tony Clark resigned as the Executive Director of the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) amid allegations of an inappropriate affair with his sister-in-law. According to reports, the sister-in-law, who has not been identified in media reports, is married to Tony Clark's brother, Greg. Former Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark. (AP)

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the former New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks star has resigned from the MLBPA as the organization was set to launch an internal investigation into the 57-year-old. MLPBA and Clark himself are yet to confirm the details of his departure.

However, this incident has put the limelight on Greg Clark, whose wife has been at the center of the controversy involving Tony Clark. In this article, we will take a look at what we know about Greg Clark and his family who live in Phoenix, Arizona.

Who Is Greg Clark? What We Know About His Family Not a lot of details are known about Tony Clark's brother, Greg Clark. Greg played basketball at Long Beach State and Washington in his college days, Tony Clark's bio states. Their father, Art Clark, was a multi-sport athlete at Bethel College in Kansas

However, no further details are known about him since then as he did pursue a basketball career beyond college. There are no media reports in coverage around Tony Clark that mention Greg Clark. It is also not known if Greg Clark has children.

Details On Alleged Affair With Sister-In-Law According to reports, the MLBPA was on the verge of an internal investigation into Clark's affair with his sister-in-law, who has been an employee with the MLBPA since 2023, per ESPN. It is unclear how and when the allegations of an inappropriate relationship surfaced. No details have been released on behalf of the MLBPA on the alleged affair.

Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal, a member of the MLBPA, reacted to the incident, saying: “It's tough, obviously, the stuff that I've seen so far, but it doesn't really change the state of the union. I think we're still as strong as ever.

"The union has always been about the players, and it's up to us to accomplish what we want to accomplish.”