Who is Youlin Chen? All we know about American seismologist ‘wrongfully’ detained in China; wife seeks Trump's help

The spouse of an American seismologist, who has been detained in China for almost two years, is appealing to the Trump administration for assistance in securing his return.

Youlin Chen, an American seismologist detained in China for nearly two years, has his family appealing to President Trump for help. (via REUTERS)

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This week, the family of Youlin Chen, hailing from Boston, has chosen to speak out, just a few months ahead of the anticipated visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the United States.

When Trump addressed the matter with Xi Jinping

They seemingly observed no signs from the Chinese government suggesting an intention to release Chen, an American born in China, The UK Independent reported. This situation persists even after President Donald Trump addressed the matter directly with Xi during a meeting in Beijing in May, as reported by Global Reach, a nonprofit organization based in Washington that aids Americans who are unjustly detained overseas.

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"I have not been able to speak with my husband for over 600 days and am concerned for his health and well-being," Chen's wife, Yufang Rong said via Global Reach. "President Trump has taken a personal interest in freeing Youlin. Since taking office, he has already freed 106 people and I know that he and his team will bring Youlin home to us."

Youlin Chen's case a high priority for Trump govt?

Global Reach has identified Chen as the only U.S. citizen classified by the State Department as wrongfully detained in China. This designation indicates a case of high priority for the U.S. government, frequently resulting in vigorous diplomatic initiatives aimed at securing his release.

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Anna Kelly, a spokesperson for the White House, remarked on Chen's situation, stating that Trump has made it clear that he desires the return of every American detained overseas, and since the beginning of this term, he has successfully reunited more than 100 people with their families.

Here's what Youlin Chen's family adviser says

Eric Lebson, an adviser from Global Reach to Chen's family, cautioned that if the situation remains unresolved, Chen's case could play a significant role during Xi's expected meeting with Trump in Washington this September.

The family decided to voice their concerns now because it seems that Chinese officials are not following through on Xi's promise to Trump after the U.S. President brought up Chen's detention in May, as explained by Lebson.

Who is Youlin Chen? All we know about his arrest by China

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The seismologist was apprehended in November 2024 by state security agents while on a personal visit to see his parents in Beijing and has since been charged with espionage, according to Global Reach.

Chen had prior experience as a contractor for the U.S. government, specifically with the State Department and the Air Force Research Lab. His work primarily focused on collaborating with Chinese colleagues in the analysis of seismological data, as per Global Reach.

The organization said that Chen's arrest may be a likely attempt by Chinese officials to gain insights into the methods employed by the U.S. for detecting nuclear tests through seismic data.

U.S. Embassy staff have been granted permission to visit Chen on several occasions. However, they are prohibited from discussing the details of his case with him, the organization stated.

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In March, Secretary of State Marco Rubio classified Chen as a wrongful detainee. The State Department has not yet provided a response to a request for comment.