Who took wine bottle amid WHCD shooting? Fact-checking Olga Stefanishyna claims as many point to Ukraine diplomat

A viral video emerged from the shooting at the White House Correspondents' dinner, where a woman could be seen taking wine and champagne bottles from a table. The clip showed the woman in a black coat, with the collar up, reaching out to take a bottle from the table. With deliberate motion, she appears to take a champagne bottle first before reaching out and grabbing a wine bottle as well.

A viral video showed a woman take two bottles of alcohol from a table at the White House Correspondents' dinner, after the shooting there. (X/@timburchett)

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The video has been widely shared on social media and even got Republican lawmaker from Tennessee, Tim Burchett asking as to who the person might be.

“We know who the shooter was but we still don’t know the lady who was making sure the wine didn’t go to waste,” the Congressman wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Several people commented on the lawmaker's post, pointing to a Ukrainian diplomat. “It’s the Ukrainian ambassador to the USA. Wanna give credit to a sharp x account but can’t find the post. Ironic if true,” one wrote. Another added “I’ve seen that shes the ambassador to Ukraine.. not sure if it’s true..but it kinda fits.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people commented on the lawmaker's post, pointing to a Ukrainian diplomat. “It’s the Ukrainian ambassador to the USA. Wanna give credit to a sharp x account but can’t find the post. Ironic if true,” one wrote. Another added “I’ve seen that shes the ambassador to Ukraine.. not sure if it’s true..but it kinda fits.” {{/usCountry}}

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Other posts named the alleged Ukrainian diplomat seen in the video. “Identity of thieving woman who stole the champagne & wine from the table during Trump's assassination attempt revealed as Ukrainian Ambassador to the USA Olga Stefanishyna,” a profile wrote. Stefanyshina's name was bandied about by other profiles as well, though they're all unverified.

Did Olga Stefanyshina take alcohol bottles from WHCD event?

Despite the claims about the Ukraine diplomat, there is nothing to indicate that she is the one who took the bottles. Given that the shooting took early, there were reportedly plenty of bottles that were left unconsumed as guests began to evacuate.

Also Read | Stephen Miller used wife as human shield? Katie clarifies 'copping a feel' images after WHCD shooting

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New York Post, who reported on the woman taking the bottles, noted that it was not immediately clear if she was a member of the press or one of the guests. The claims that it was Olga Stefanyshina doing the lifting was corrected in a community note. “The woman in the video is not Ukrainian Ambassador Olga Stefanishina. She was dressed in a light-colored dress, as seen in photos from the event. The video shows a different guest who takes bottles during the evacuation,” the note reads.

Indeed, Stefanishina who attended the event was in a silver colored dress and had shared photos on Facebook.

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“Attempted assassination on US President D. Trump. The President and First Lady of the United States are all right. Lucky are those who were next to the Ukrainians. The shooter was injured when he tried to break into the room," the translation of her post reads.

Notably, Cole Tomas Allen has been arrested for the shooting and is being charged with attempting to assassinate the president, besides facing firearms charges.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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