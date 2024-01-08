close_game
Who was Ahmir Jolliff? Iowa school shooting victim, 11, loved soccer and was called 'Smiley'

Who was Ahmir Jolliff? Iowa school shooting victim, 11, loved soccer and was called ‘Smiley’

BySumanti Sen
Jan 08, 2024 12:00 PM IST

“Ahmir’s cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds, 3 in total,” the Iowa Department of Public Safety said

A sixth-grader who was killed when Iowa school shooter Dylan Butler opened fire inside Perry High School on Thursday morning, January 4, has been identified as Ahmir Jolliff, 11. Butler, a student at the high school, then turned the gun on himself. Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger is believed to be among the others who were shot.

Ahmir Jolliff, who was killed in a school shooting on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Perry, Iowa, poses at one of his birthday parties in this undated photo provided by his mothe (Erica Jolliff via AP)(AP)
Ahmir Jolliff, who was killed in a school shooting on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Perry, Iowa, poses at one of his birthday parties in this undated photo provided by his mothe (Erica Jolliff via AP)(AP)

“Ahmir’s cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds, 3 in total, and his manner of death has been ruled a homicide,” the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a release.

Who was Ahmir Jolliff?

Jolliff was known as ‘Smiley’ at home, and had been excited to return to school after the holidays, his mother Erica Joliff said, according to New York Post. The youngster was a tuba player who enjoyed soccer. He sang in the choir and was known for keeping a box of toys on the family’s front porch for other neighbourhood children.

“He was so well-loved and he loved everyone. He’s such an outgoing person,” Erica said.

Hero principal Dan Marburger

Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger, who died while trying to protect his students, is now in critical condition. Marburger had reportedly tried to “distract” the shooter to help the students escape, his daughter claimed. “The investigation thus far confirms Principal Marburger acted selflessly and placed himself in harm’s way in an apparent effort to protect his students,” Iowa DPS said.

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a national nonprofit organisation formed in response to the Uvalde massacre in May 2022, has announced that it has started an emergency fund to assist with Marburger’s medical bills because of his heroic actions.

Butler reportedly had plans to murder many others, but the shooting took place before the school day had started, and therefore there were not many students and staff in the building.

