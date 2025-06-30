Who was Aidan Zingg? Motocross wonderkid dies at 16 after mid-race crash in California

Aidan Zingg, a 16-year-old motocross rider, has died after an accident during a race at the Mammoth Motocross event in Mammoth Lakes, California, reports US Weekly. The crash happened on Saturday, June 28. According to reports, Aidan went down in a corner during the race. He was then hit by several bikes. He remained unconscious on the track for two laps before the race was stopped. No official cause of death has been shared yet. Police have not made a statement. Aidan Zingg, a 16-year-old rising motocross star, died after a mid-race crash in California.

Motocross journalist Donn Maeda posted the news on Instagram. “I’ve been told that he suffered fatal injuries at Mammoth MX today,” he wrote. “My heart goes out to the Zingg family. I can’t even fathom what they’re feeling. Rest easy, buddy," he added.

Maeda also shared a memory of meeting Aidan when he was younger. “I interviewed him for our race series years ago when he was on a 65. I asked him how long it’d be until he beat his dad. He smirked and said, ‘Soon, I’m sure.’ After that, he always said hello,” he wrote.

He added that Aidan remained polite and friendly, even as he got older and faster on the track.

Many others in the motocross world shared tributes online. Racer X Illustrated posted a photo of Aidan on Facebook and wrote, “It is with an extremely heavy heart we report on the passing of young Kawasaki prospect Aidan Zingg. Please keep the entire Zingg family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Motocross rider Kris Keefer posted on X, “Heavy day at Mammoth Mountain MX. Please put your prayers and thoughts towards the Zingg family. Hug your loved ones and tell them you love them.”

Aidan’s last Instagram post came just days before the crash. It was a video of him racing, shared with MotoSport.com. The caption read: “Remember the name… @aidanzingg.”

He was considered one of the sport’s rising stars. His passing has left the racing community deeply saddened.

FAQs

How old is Aidan Zingg?

Aidan Zingg was 16 years old at the time of his passing.

Who is Aidan Zingg?

He was a rising motocross racer from California and a member of Kawasaki’s Team Green.

What happened to Aidan Zingg?

He died after a crash during a race at the 2025 Mammoth Motocross event.