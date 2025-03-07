Menu Explore
Who was Andy Isaac? Detroit Lions superfan dies after 19-year cancer battle

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 07, 2025 12:10 AM IST

Andy Isaac, a devoted Detroit Lions fan, has died at 44 after a 19-year battle with cancer. 

Detroit Lions enthusiast Andy Isaac has passed away at 44 .(Instagram/WorldofIsaac)
“Andy passed away peacefully this morning beside his loving family,” his family stated in an X statement. “We thank you all for your support and love over the years. This was a genuine space of laughter and kindness. Please carry this spirit on in honor of Andy.”

“As always, Faturday forever and FTB,” the statement concluded.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs.
