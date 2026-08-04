Who was Christopher Claunch? Twin Falls In-N-Out victim helped others with sobriety: ‘Big, open, giving heart’

One of the victims who died in a shooting at an In-N-Out in Twin Falls, Idaho, has been identified as Christopher Claunch, also known as “Toph”. The gunman, Chad Williams, 24, killed himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said at a press conference Sunday, August 2.

Who was Christopher Claunch? Twin Falls victim helped others with sobriety (William Mostoller for Idaho/Facebook)

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Williams appeared to be armed with an AR-style rifle. He opened fire at the restaurant around 2 pm and then spilled into the parking lot in what Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks described as a “very chaotic” scene.

Who was Christopher Claunch?

Claunch worked at the treatment facility in Rupert where he had gotten sober, NBC News reported. He “was always successful out there, but doing this was definitely the bright spot of his day, of his life, helping others find recovery,” said Garren Taylor, a spokesperson for the Claunch family, per the outlet.

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{{^usCountry}} Taylor revealed that Claunch worked at the Renaissance Ranch, where he had gotten sober. The center wanted him to work there after he finished. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taylor revealed that Claunch worked at the Renaissance Ranch, where he had gotten sober. The center wanted him to work there after he finished. {{/usCountry}}

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“His big, open, giving heart, he was able to help so many people in a short amount of time in those two years,” Taylor said.

Taylor said that Claunch helped those struggling with alcoholism or other types of addiction, people whom society can sometimes label as “throwaways.”

“Toph was the kind of guy that — he was a magnet to those people, and he could open them up and share with them in a way that made a difference,” Taylor said.

Teresa Sperry, Claunch’s partner of 25 years, learned about his death when the sheriff's department arrived at her house at 12:30 am Sunday, August 2.

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Loved ones paid tribute to Claunch on social media.

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“R.I.P Chris Claunch (Toph), a wonderful, amazing, brilliant, passionate human being. He helped me out of a dark spot when my future seemed grim, as he did so many others. Taken way to soon, prayers go out to his family, friends, and all that knew him. He was a light that gave the rest of us hope,” Wayne Reno wrote on Facebook.

William Mostoller for Idaho wrote, “This shooting has claimed one of my favorite people. News this morning announced Chris Claunch as the second victim. Chris was an amazing soul, we elk hunted for a few years together. He owned the sporting good store here in hagerman and was one of my influences to become an entrepreneur. One time I took him on a crazy hike and he ended up with frost bite but he pushed through it. One tough man! He will be dearly missed and the world has lost something truly rare. Rest easy Chris we love you!”

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Another victim of the shooting was identified as Ashley Garibay, a 23-year-old associate at In-N-Out.