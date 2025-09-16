Who was Demartravion 'Trey' Reed? Delta State student's body found hanging from tree at campus

Demartravion 'Trey' Reed, a 21-year-old student at Delta State University in Mississippi, was found dead on campus on Monday. The police in Cleveland, Mississippi, said that the body of Reed was found hanging from a tree at the campus. The body of Trey Reed was found near DSU pickleball courts.(X)

Delta State University police chief Michael L Peeler said that they suspected the death to be a suicide and initial observations did not indicate foul play. However, as of now, the Bolivar County coroner has not officially confirmed Reed's cause of death.

"At approximately 7:05 a.m., university police were notified of what appeared to be the body of a black male hanging from a tree on central campus near the DSU pickleball courts," Peeler said at a presser on Monday afternoon.

The body was found on the campus as Delta State was slated to start centennial day celebrations on Monday. However, DSU said that the celebrations, as well as classes on Monday, are set to be cancelled over the death.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends impacted. Counselors and support services are available to students, faculty and staff through the O.W. Reily Counseling Center," a statement from DSU read.

Trey Reed's Cause Of Death Sparks Row

Despite the DSU police chief suspecting that there was no foul play involved with Trey Reed's death and ruling it a possible suicide, the death has sparked a row. Since morning, when Reed's body was found hanging from the tree, a video of it was made and shared on social media.

The graphic video sparked speculation that foul play could have been involved in the death of Reed. Later on Monday, Reed's mother reportedly shared a statement and requested privacy as they deal with the tragic event. She also asked people not to share the video.

"On behalf of my family, I ask that you please not share the very graphic video of Trey," the statement, posted on Facebook by a family member, read. “For some of you it’s information, entertainment even, but for us it’s a living nightmare.”

Cousin Makes Big TikTok Allegations

The incident at DSU further escalated when a TikTok user, identifying as Trey Reed's cousin, alleged that the death of Reed was a case of racist violence. He alleged that Delta State University, founded in 1924 as a predominantly white public university, has a history of violence against black students.

“Now, I just got off the phone with one of my cousins,” the user said. "She said she seen the reports and it said that he was beaten and bruised. Both his arms were broken and he had a broken leg. I'm gonna let y'all do the math.

“Now, this school has history for being racist. Even going all the way back to the 1980 situation that happened with the sit-in,” he added.