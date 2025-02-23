Who was Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz? Gunman dead after taking hostage at UPMC Memorial Hospital

York County District Attorney Tim Barker confirmed a police officer is dead and the gunman was shot and killed Saturday after all staff members were taken hostage and several people wounded at the central Pennsylvania hospital. The gunman, Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz, was shot dead by officers. Five others were injured, but no patients were harmed. Officer Andrew Duarte was remembered as a hero. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)(AP)

Who was Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz?

Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz, 49, was identified as the gunman behind the targeted attack at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

He walked into the hospital’s intensive care unit, armed with a pistol and zip ties, at around 10:35 a.m. and took several staff members hostage before he was met by law enforcement.

Officers engaged Archangel-Ortiz at about 10:43 a.m. after Archangel-Ortiz zip-tied one of the female members of the staff. Officer Andrew Duarte of the West York Borough Police Department was shot in counterfire.

Five others—including a doctor, a nurse, a custodian, and two officers—sustained injuries before the gunman was shot and killed by responding officers.

Responding officers shot down Archangel-Ortiz while he was holding one of the ICU employees.

“We have received confirmed reports of a gunman at UPMC Memorial, and shots fired. The gunman is deceased, and no patients have been injured. The hospital is now secure but is on divert,” UPMC Hospital confirmed in a statement.

York County District Attorney confirms the attack was preplanned

Authorities revealed that Archangel-Ortiz had interacted with the hospital's ICU earlier in the week for “a medical purpose involving another individual,” and quite intentionally targeting the workers there. However, no patients were harmed during the shooting.

Governor Josh Shapiro expressed his condolences on X, posting, “This morning in York County, we saw the best and worst of humanity. In the midst of senseless violence, law enforcement, first responders, and medical professionals showed true heroism.”

“Tragically, we lost one of those heroes today. Officer Andrew Duarte of the West York Borough PD was the best of us — he lived a life of service to others that has been cut far too short.”

The West York Borough Police Department also honoured Duarte in a Facebook post, stating, “Our community grieves the loss of a hero.”