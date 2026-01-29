Who was Garcie Brito? Second Frisco teen killed in sledding accident with Elizabeth Angle identified

Two teenagers from Wakeland High School in Frisco, Texas, died in a sledding accident on Saturday. The first teen, Elizabeth Angle, 16, was identified by her family on Sunday. The second teen, Gracie Brito, was identified on Tuesday. Gracie Brito (L) and Elizabeth Angle (R). (Gracie Brito on Instagram and Luis Ramon on Facebook)

Gracie Brito was identified by her family, who confirmed that she died at the hospital on Tuesday, January 27, after spending three days on life support. Her death was confirmed by her family as well as the Frisco Police Department.

Gracie Brito and Elizabeth Angle were being pulled on a sled by a Jeep Wrangler by a 16-year-old male when they collided with a tree and were severely injured. Elizabeth Angle passed away on arrival at the hospital. The incident took place around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, the Frisco Police Department said.

Angle, who was a soccer player at Dallas FC, was identified by her parents, Megan Taylor Angle and Brian Angle, in a social media post. The two teens were close friend and "inseparable," their families said.

Who Were Gracie Brito And Elizabeth Angle? Gracie Brito's mother, Tracy Brito, released a statement after her death saying that she is survived by his parents, Tracy and her husband, and their elder daughter, Emma. "Our family is heartbroken and devastated by the loss of our beautiful daughter, Gracie," the statement read. She was a cheerleader at the school and recently competed in the All‑Star cheer competition at Express Cheer in Frisco.

Elizabeth Angle was also identified by her parents. Megan Taylor and Brian Angle wrote on Facebook that their daughter was a "bright light, a fun spirit, a brave soul."

"It is with deep despair and utter shock that Brian and I announce the passing of our beautiful 16-year-old girl, Elizabeth Marie Angle," the wrote.

"It was all taken away so abruptly in a sledding accident yesterday. Life is fleeting and precious. I take comfort that she had people helping her till the end. We will never be the same and never forget how much love she brought to our family. Please lift her up in prayer."

Elizabeth Angle was also identified by Dallas FC coach Luis Ramos who paid tribute to her in a Facebook post.