Who was Elizabeth Angle? Wakeland High teen dies in Frisco sledding accident; one still critical

Elizabeth Angle, a 16-year-old student at Wakeland High School in the Frisco Independent School District (ISD) in Texas was killed in a sledding accident on Sunday, her family confirmed. Another teen was critically injured in the accident and remains in treatment. Elizabeth Angle, a Wakeland High School teen from Frisco, was killed in a sledding accident. (Luis Ramon/ Facebook)

Angle, along with the other two teenagers, were sledding on Sunday amid the snowy weather in the state when they met with an accident near Majestic Gardens Drive and Killian Court. The Frisco Police Department responded to the incident around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The teens were being pulled by a 16-year-old male on a Jeep Wrangler when they collided with a tree. Elizabeth Angle passed away from the injuries on being transported to a hospital. The other injured teen continues to receive treatment.

Some reports claim to identify the second injured teen and the 16-year-old driving the Jeep. But, as of now, there is no official confirmation of the identities, either from the family or from Frisco authorities.

Who Was Elizabeth Angle? On Monday, Elizabeth Angle's parents, Megal Taylor Angle and Brian Angle, confirmed the identity of their daughter as the deceased victim in the accident via a post on Facebook.

"It is with deep despair and utter shock that Brian and I announce the passing of our beautiful 16-year-old girl, Elizabeth Marie Angle," the post read. "She was a bright light, a fun spirit, a brave soul. We loved her so much. She just got a car and a license and had her whole life ahead of her.

"It was all taken away so abruptly in a sledding accident yesterday. Life is fleeting and precious. I take comfort that she had people helping her till the end. We will never be the same and never forget how much love she brought to our family. Please lift her up in prayer."