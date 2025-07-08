Who was Jasmine Nguyen? 8-year-old killed by illegal fireworks in Buena Park; suspect Earl Decastro arrested

The 8-year-old girl who died after suffering injuries from a firework explosion during Fourth of July celebrations in Anaheim on Friday was identified as Jasmine Nguyen. The coroner's office in Anaheim identified the girl on Monday and confirmed that she died from the burn injuries she suffered in the explosion in Anaheim's Buena Park neighborhood. Fireworks on display in California/ Representational (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP)(AFP)

Buena Park police said that the incident was part of an illegal fireworks display, sicne explosive fireworks have been banned in the state of California. Those detonating "dangerous fireworks" must have a permit, the state's law states. A suspect, Earl DeCastro, 46, was arrested in connection with the death of the 8-year-old.

Who Was Jasmine Nguyen?

Jasmine Nguyen was an 8-year-old girl from Anaheim's Buena Park neighborhood. She was found by Buena Park police officers patrolling the 8000 block of Cornflower Circle on Friday, July 4, as she was being recovered by her parents after being struck by the fireworks. The police stopped to help the family and took Nguyen to UCI Medical Center, where she passed away.

Nguyen was a student of Anaheim Elementary School District. The school district released a statement after her death, saying that they are "heartbroken over the tragic loss of one of our students."

"At this time, we are focused on supporting the student’s family and our school community. Out of respect for the family and in accordance with student privacy laws, no further details will be shared at this time. We ask for compassion for all affected."

The suspect, Earl Decastro, was taken into custody on charges of involuntary manslaughter. He was released after posting a bail bond of $25,000, Anaheim-based Mercury News reported. The charges against DeCastro are under review by Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the police was cited saying in the report.