Who was Joan Bennett Kennedy? Late Sen. Ted Kennedy's first wife dies at 89

Joan Bennett Kennedy, the first wife of US Senator Ted Kennedy, has died at the age of 89. Steve Kerrigan, who is their family spokesperson, said that she passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Boston on Wednesday as per NBC. Kennedy is known for her marriage into one of America’s most famous political families, but she is remembered for her love of music and her advocacy for mental health. Joan Bennett Kennedy, former wife of Senator Ted Kennedy, passes away at her Boston home at 89 (REUTERS)

Life and legacy

Born in 1936, Joan Bennett Kennedy was a music teacher as well as a skilled classical pianist. She and Ted Kennedy were married for 24 long years and had three children. The children's names are Kara, Ted Jr., and Patrick. Joan Bennett has stayed active in Boston’s arts community for her entire life, and she has openly talked about mental health awareness and addiction recovery.

During the 1970s, Joan went on to become one of the most well-known women in the US to openly share her experiences with depression and alcoholism, which helped in breaking the stigma around these issues.

Tributes from family and friends

Her son, Ted Kennedy Jr., remembered her courage and honesty. “I will always admire my mother for the way she faced up to her challenges with grace, courage, humility, and honesty,” he said in a statement, as per NBC. “She taught me how to be more truthful with myself and how careful listening is a more powerful communication skill than public speaking.”

Patrick Kennedy, her younger son and a former Rhode Island congressman, added, “Besides being a loving mother and talented musician, Mom was a powerful example to millions of people with mental health conditions. She will be missed not just by our family, but by the arts community in Boston.”

A lasting impact on music

The Boston Pops' conductor laureate, John Williams, gave his thoughts on her impact on the city's music scene in a statement. He said, “Joan was a fine pianist and had an incredible knowledge of classical music. Her dedication to the Boston Pops Orchestra and to the young people of Boston will be remembered for years to come.”

She is survived by her sons Ted Jr. and Patrick, nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a sister. Her daughter Kara died in 2011.

FAQs:

How did Joan Bennett Kennedy die?

She passed away peacefully in her sleep at her Boston home, according to her family.

What was she known for besides her marriage to Ted Kennedy?

She was a classical pianist, music teacher, and early advocate for mental health awareness.

When will her funeral take place?

Details of the funeral service will be announced on the Carr Funeral Home website.