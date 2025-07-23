Did Megan Kerrigan ‘plot’ Andy Byron’s ‘public exposé’? New theory alleges she knew about Kristin Cabot affair

The recent Coldplay kiss cam incident involving former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR Chief Kristin Cabot has dominated conversations over the past week. Both Andy and Kristin are married — Andy to Megan Kerrigan and Kristin to Andrew. While many social media users have expressed sympathy for their spouses, bizarre conspiracy theories have also emerged, with the latest claiming that Megan Kerrigan was aware of the alleged affair and “orchestrated” the “public expose.” Andy Byron was caught with Astronomer's HR chief Kristin Cabot in a Coldplay kiss cam video.(X and Linkedin)

A particular video pushing this theory has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram, suggesting Megan planned a highly public takedown of her husband.

“How did Coldplay manage to expose a cheating couple out of 60,000 people? No one realized that this wasn’t an accident," the video states.

“There is a rumor going around that it wasn’t random at all. It might have been a set-up. A public takedown and the biggest winner – Andy’s wife, Megan Kerrigan. She’s got enough proof of the affair to possibly walk away with over 50 per cent of the company and a huge chunk of their assets. A concert turning into a revenge scene. Pure chance or something way more planned," the video adds.

Megan Kerrigan leaves family home

This theory surfaced amid reports that Megan has left the family’s $1.4 million home in Northborough, Massachusetts, and is staying at another luxury property in Kennebunk, Maine.

A Daily Mail report stated that Megan has “fled” the Northborough residence and is “trying to keep a low profile” in Kennebunk. Several close family members, including her older sister Maura, have reportedly rallied around her since the video of her husband went viral.

Megan could be entitled to millions in a divorce

Legal experts told the New York Post that Megan could be entitled to millions if she files for divorce. She could be awarded up to 50 percent of Byron’s net worth, which is estimated to fall between $20 million and $70 million. Megan and Andy share two children.

As of now, Megan has not made any public statements regarding the scandal.