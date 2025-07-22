3 surprising facts about ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot amid Coldplay kiss cam scandal

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot continue to receive flak for their alleged affair after they were caught cozying up at a Coldplay concert. Their duck-and-cover on the kiss cam, followed by Chris Martin's satirical remark, is still making headlines. Here are three surprising facts about the former Astronomer CEO and the tech company's HR chief that you may not have known: Andy Byron was caught with Astronomer's HR chief in a Coldplay kiss cam video(X and Linkedin)

Kristin Cabot married into one of Boston’s wealthiest families

Kristin Cabot is allegedly married to Privateer Rum owner Andrew Cabot. As per the New York Post, she has been part of the company's advisory board since September 2020.

The Cabot family is one of Boston’s oldest and wealthiest families. The family’s wealth spans generations, and its estimated net worth reportedly sits at about $15.4 billion, the report added.

Andy Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan

Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan, 50, currently serves as associate director of the Lower School and Admissions for the Hope Graham Program at Bancroft School in Worcester, Mass., per BBN Times. The embattled couple share two sons.

Andy Byron's exit from Astronomer

Byron and Cabot both joined Astronomer, a data analytics company valued at roughly $1.3 billion, in late 2024…Byron as CEO and Cabot as Chief People Officer. Byron’s role is already gone, following his resignation just days after the viral Coldplay scandal, according to CNBC. His net worth, estimated at $5 million, could take a hit as well, considering divorce rumors are swirling and his wife has reportedly dropped his last name from her social media handles.

FAQs:

2. Is Andy Byron still CEO?

No, Andy Byron is no longer the CEO of Astronomer. He resigned shortly after a video of him and Kristin Cabot went viral during a Coldplay concert.

