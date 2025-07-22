Will Andy Byron now start another company of his? Reddit weighs in

After resigning as CEO of Astronomer in the wake of a viral kiss cam moment, Andy Byron has been keeping a low profile, but the internet certainly hasn’t. Andy Byron's resignation as CEO of Astronomer, triggered by a viral kiss cam moment, has left the internet buzzing with speculation.(X and Linkedin)

One question seems to be on everyone’s mind: What’s next for Byron? Where does someone with an estimated net worth between $50 million and $70 million go from here?

Worry not, Reddit threads are lighting up with wild and hilarious predictions.

ALSO READ| What was Andy Byron’s salary as Astronomer CEO?

Reddit is already imagining Byron's next act

“His next step is starting a business helping people hide their affairs,” one Redditor joked. A second one piped in: “Lesson 1: Cheating in Public.”

A third added, “Lesson 2: Build out a rich, personable Human Resources Division.” The second then replied, “Lesson (step) 3:…profit?”

“He’ll be hosting a tech bro podcast by next week,” another predicted.

On 16 July at Coldplay’s concert at Gillette Stadium, Byron was spotted on the venue’s massive Jumbotron screen with Kristin Cabot, the company’s Head of HR. The two were seen embracing before quickly ducking out once they realised they’d been caught on “kiss cam”.

“Uh oh. Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin couldn’t resist to joke.

Days later, Byron was placed on leave by the Astronomer, along with an internal investigation. Just the very next day, he officially stepped down from the company.

“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO,” the company announced in a statement.

ALSO READ| Andy Byron’s baseball past resurfaces amid ‘kiss cam’ fiasco at Coldplay concert

“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.”