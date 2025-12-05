Who was Kaylee Russell? Family says missing 20-year-old is found after police trace car with body

Kaylee Russell, the missing 20-year-old woman from Evans, Colorado, was found dead in a car during a police search on Thursday, her family confirmed. Russell, who went missing on November 29, was found near Timnath- a rural area in Larimer County, after a three-day search. Kaylee Russell, who went missing on November 29, has been found dead.(GoFundMe and Colorado Bureau of Missing Persons )

Russell's family had launched a GoFundMe for the 20-year-old to aid the search efforts. On the GoFundMe page, the family provided an update Thursday that the body found in the car on Thursday belonged to Kaylee Russell. As of now, the police have not officially identified the body.

What Happened To Kaylee Russell?

The details surrounding Kaylee Russell's death remain unclear as the coroner has yet to provide an update on her cause of death. Her family has also not revealed any details regarding the circumstances of her death.

What is known is that Kaylee Russell was heading to a friend's house on the evening of November 29 when she had a flat tire on the Loveland/Johnstown Park-and-Ride on Highway 402 near the I-25 in Evans. She called her father for help with the flat tyre, and he arrived to fix it up. After that, she drove off towards her friends' house.

She never arrived at the friends' house, and the family launched a search for her. When they were unable to establish contact with her, a missing persons alert was issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI). on Tuesday.

A massive search effort continued for three days straight before her body was discovered in the car on Thursday afternoon. Her family said on the GoFundMe page that she "has been found and unfortunately, she did not survive."

Denver7 reported that the search concluded with a multi-agency response on a waterway in Larimer County on Thursday afternoon after a Volkswagen car identical with the one Russell was driving was found inside it. Upon recovering the car, the Colorado State Patrol confirmed that it belonged to Kaylee Russell. However, they have not officially identified the body as Russell's.

The response involved the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Colorado State Police and the local police departments. The probe surrounding her death continues with more details expected in the coming days.