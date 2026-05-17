Who was Krystal Anderson? Body found in search for missing South Carolina mom 4 years after she was murdered by BF

The body of a South Carolina mom has been discovered four years after she was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, authorities believe, People reported. Krystal Anderson went missing in Aiken County, South Carolina.

Who was Krystal Anderson?

Who was Krystal Anderson? Body found in search for missing South Carolina mom 4 years after being murdered by boyfriend Tony Berry(Aiken County Sheriff's Office)

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Anderson was a mother of four children, who she left behind when she disappeared.

“I try not to think the worst, but sometimes I do,” her sister Shadria Smothers told WRDW at the time, stressing that Anderson would never leave her kids by choice. “She was a great mom, a great sister. She's my baby sister. She's always looked up to me and called me for everything when it came down to things that she wanted to do.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Even if she had issues, she would contact me,” she added. “She would contact maybe her friends. Somebody always knew her whereabouts. She has never done anything like this before.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Even if she had issues, she would contact me,” she added. “She would contact maybe her friends. Somebody always knew her whereabouts. She has never done anything like this before.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} WACH reported that Anderson's boyfriend, Tony Berry, was later arrested and charged with kidnapping and murder. The arrest was made after Anderson’s DNA was allegedly found in the trunk of his car. The vehicle was discovered burned in a wooded area in Newberry County. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} WACH reported that Anderson's boyfriend, Tony Berry, was later arrested and charged with kidnapping and murder. The arrest was made after Anderson’s DNA was allegedly found in the trunk of his car. The vehicle was discovered burned in a wooded area in Newberry County. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "If you know anything, please, I'm begging on behalf of her children," Smothers said in August 2025, three years after her sister's disappearance. "I know they say life is not fair, but it's really unfair to a family that's in the dark and is grieving over a loved one.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If you know anything, please, I'm begging on behalf of her children," Smothers said in August 2025, three years after her sister's disappearance. "I know they say life is not fair, but it's really unfair to a family that's in the dark and is grieving over a loved one.” {{/usCountry}}

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Aiken County recently said that deputies reported that they found human remains buried off Highway 37 near Blackville, according to WRDW. DNA testing is still underway, and officials believe the remains may belong to Anderson.

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“There were belongings found on those remains that were identical to Krystal's belongings,” private investigator Chandra Cleveland told the outlet. “It was devastating ... it's just like the first day it happened when she went missing.”

“Maybe now we can give her a final resting place, and her children will be able to deal with the fact that their mother is not coming back,” she added.

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Berry's trial was scheduled to take place next week for Anderson's alleged kidnapping and murder. However, the discovery of her body postponed the trial, The Augusta Press reported.

Anderson’s children have been living in separate homes with different family members as of 2025.

"I think the hardest thing for them is being separated,” Smothers told WACH. “They do FaceTime each other a lot during the week, and they are able to talk to each other.”

"I can say for the youngest one I have, who's 6, it's hard for her because she went from being raised with siblings to being raised like an only child," she added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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