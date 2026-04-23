Human remains of 3 children aged 3 to 7 found in Memphis’s Hickory Hill; What police said

Authorities said there is “no indication of any active threat to our public” as the investigation continues.

The remains were found in a heavily vegetated area near Ridgeway and Ridge Meadow Parkway.

Human remains believed to belong to three children aged between 3 and 7 have been recovered in the Hickory Hill area of Memphis , according to police. Officials said the case is part of a “planned and coordinated search operation associated with an ongoing investigation” that began in early March 2026.

How the search unfolded The probe began on March 8 after an anonymous caller reported a “possible human skull” in a wooded area along Ridge Meadow Parkway. Responding officers located what appeared to be a skull but delayed a detailed search due to limited visibility.

In the days that followed, investigators returned with support teams and expanded their search. The operation eventually involved nearly 170 personnel led by the Memphis Police Department’s Homicide Unit, working alongside agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

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Cadaver dogs later alerted officers to a nearby drainage pipe, prompting further inspection.

A camera system was used to examine the pipes, leading to the discovery of additional remains, including another skull and multiple bones in early April.

Remains believed to be of three children Based on initial findings from the Medical Examiner’s Office, investigators believe the remains belong to three individuals estimated to be between 3 and 7 years old.

Officials noted that identification efforts are still ongoing.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said the remains are believed to be “a few years” old.

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Police appeal for information Davis said: “It’s heartbreaking, it’s disturbing.” She urged the public to come forward with any information that could help identify the children.

“Someone knows where these children come from. Someone knows of the missing children from this area,” she said, appealing for tips as investigators continue their work.

Authorities stated there is no immediate danger to the community, but the investigation remains active as officials work to identify the victims and determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths.