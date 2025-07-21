Who was Preta Gil? Brazilian singer dies at 50 during cancer treatment in US

Preta Gil, the Brazilian singer, died during her cancer treatment in the US on Sunday, Quem reported. Preta was the daughter of Gilberto Gil, the Brazilian singer-songwriter and politician(X/@RDTLadyGaga)

Gil was also a businesswoman and songwriter. She was diagnosed with cancer in January 2023, and went into remission the same year. In August 2024, the cancer returned in four areas of her body, as per the publication.

These included two lymph nodes, a metastasis in the peritoneum, and a nodule in the ureter.

Who is Preta Gil?

She was the daughter of Gilberto Gil, the Brazilian singer-songwriter and politician, who served as the Minister of Culture from 2003 to 2008.

Preta was the fourth of his eight children, and was Gal Costa's goddaughter. She called Brazilian composer Caetano Emanuel Viana Teles Veloso ‘uncle’, Quem reported, and grew up playing with kids of other music legends.

She had ‘Drao’ tattooed on her arm. This was her mother, Sandra Gadelha's, nickname. It is also the title of one of her father's songs, and what Preta said was her favorite.

Preta reportedly wanted to be an artist at an early age, but comparisons to her family preyed on her mind, and instead, she started off by launching a successful marketing company. Her son was born from her marriage to actor Otavio Muller.

As per the singer, factors including recurring dreams about her brother, Pedro, who died in a car accident in 1990, prompted her to launch herself as a singer at the age of 28.

Prêt-à-Porter was her first album, which she followed up with Preta (2005), Sou Como Sou (2012), and Todas as Cores (2017). She also appeared as herself in soap operas like Cheias de Charme (2012) and Pé na Cova (2013). Preta has also acted in Caminhos do Coraçã (2007), Os Mutantes (2008), and Ó Pai Ó (2008).

Preta leaves behind a son, Francisco , 28, and a granddaughter, Sol de Maria , 7. During her life, she was known for fighting against racism, while fighting for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community, and self-acceptance and love.