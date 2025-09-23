Who was Ryan Easley? Trainer linked to Joe Exotic killed by tiger in Oklahoma – what to know

A tiger handler linked to “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic was killed in “an accident" at an Oklahoma animal preserve, according to ABC News. Ryan Easley died after being attacked during an “accident” on Saturday at Growler Pines Tiger Preserve in Hugo.(Facebook/ circus world)

“This tragedy is a painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world. Ryan knew those risks — not out of carelessness but out of love,” the preserve wrote.

Who was Ryan Easley ?

Ryan Easley, a wildlife caretaker and operator of the Growler Pines Tiger Preserve near Hugo, Oklahoma, died after being attacked during an “accident” on Saturday at Growler Pines Tiger Preserve in Hugo, the facility confirmed in a Facebook post.

Staff added, “The animals under his care were not just animals to him, but beings he connected with through respect, daily care, and love.”

The preserve, which offers guided tours and training demonstrations, has suspended all visits until further notice. Easley’s colleagues remembered him as a “passionate advocate for wildlife conservation.”

“His love for animals, especially big cats, was clear in everything he did. He dedicated his life to their care and believed deeply in the mission of Growler Pines — to provide a safe and permanent home for the animals,” the preserve said.

“Growler Pines was not just a workplace for Ryan. It was his calling, his passion, and his life’s purpose. His courage and commitment to wildlife will never be forgotten.”

According to PETA, Easley obtained tigers from Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joe Maldonado, for his business “ShowMe Tigers.” The group said he “hauled them around the country” and “forced them to perform in circuses.”

“It’s never safe for humans to interact directly with apex predators, and it’s never shocking when a big cat lashes out after being caged, whipped, and denied everything natural and important to them,” said Debbie Metzler, PETA Foundation’s senior director of captive wildlife.

PETA urged exhibitors to “get out of the business now and send the animals to accredited sanctuaries where they can finally live in peace.”

The circumstances of Easley’s death remain under investigation.