Who was Sarah McNally? Irish woman stabbed to death in NYC bar in apparent domestic violence incident

Sarah McNally, a 41-year-old bar worker from Ireland, was fatally stabbed in an Irish pub, Ceili House Bar, in Queens, New York City. Originally from CoLongford, McNally had been living in Queens for years. Sarah McNally, a 41-year-old bar worker from Ireland, was fatally stabbed in an Irish pub, Ceili House Bar, in Queens, New York. (X@RemyVicious)

According to the police, they were called to the pub on Grand Avenue at around 6:30 pm on Saturday to find McNally stabbed in the neck and a man with a stab wound to the back and neck.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The assailant is reported to be her boyfriend, who allegedly stabbed her in the neck and then himself. Moreover, the attack seemed to be domestic as the pair had been living together for “several months now". However, there had been no prior history of domestic violence between McNally and her boyfriend, according to sources, NY POST reported.

"There were so many cops. Cop after cop here," Maspeth resident Alyssa Rosselli said. "I didn't know her, of course, but I felt very sad all these women have to deal with domestic violence.”

Also Read: Two women arrested for assaulting Jewish person who called them out for ripping down Israeli hostages' posters in NYC

McNally was pronounced dead in hospital

McNally was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was announced dead. McNally’s family, including her mother Dorrie, father Des, and extended family, are heartbroken.

According to sources, officers urged the assailant to drop the knives and had to tase him with stun guns when he refused.

Police said the unidentified stabber was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals Elmhurst in critical condition.

Charges against him are pending, sources said.

Also Read: Who is Jose Antonio Ibarra? Laken Riley's killer ‘wasn’t aggressive,’ says wife

Queens Community mourns it beloved member

Sarah McNally was mourned as a beloved member of the Queens community. Her photos were added to a small and growing memorial outside the Irish pub where she was employed and was loved by many.

"Very friendly person. Stop in, she'd always have good time to chat, good friend," added resident James O'Malley.

"We're just shocked by the news Sarah is no longer with us. She was a staple of the bar and of Maspeth. We'd always see her," resident Peter Cappelli said.

Meanwhile, the locals said that the street had its issues as several druggies and their dealers roam around it. “It’s been getting worse and worse,” said Lambe.

McNally's death comes after another Irish woman Denise Morgan, 36, was shot dead at her Queens home last October.