Who was Sophie Tinney, woman allegedly mentioned on Guy Edward Bartkus' website?

The suspect behind Saturday’s deadly car explosion outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, has reportedly been identified as 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus, a resident of Twentynine Palms, a desert city roughly 35 miles northeast of Palm Springs. While authorities have not officially confirmed his identity, both journalist Karol Markowicz and BNO News have named Bartkus as the person responsible. A Palm Springs Fire Department Truck is seen behind a police line outside a damaged American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic after a bomb blast outside the building in Palm Springs, California, on May 17, 2025. (AFP)

Digital manifesto and audio recordings

According to BNO News, Bartkus left behind a digital manifesto and a 30-minute audio recording detailing his motive. In the materials, he described himself as a “pro-mortalist,” which is an ideology that opposes the creation of new life.

“I figured I would just make a recording explaining why I’ve decided to bomb an IVF building, or clinic,” he said. “Basically, it just comes down to I’m angry that I exist and that, you know, nobody got my consent to bring me here.”

Describing himself as anti-life, he criticized in vitro fertilization (IVF) as especially objectionable.

“I’m very against [IVF], it’s extremely wrong. These are people who are having kids after they’ve sat there and thought about it. How much more stupid can it get?”

Law enforcement sources told BNO News that Bartkus attempted to film Saturday's attack by setting up a camera on a tripod. However, the video reportedly failed to upload to his personal website.

On that same website, Bartkus included a FAQ section where he referenced a close friend named Sophie, who he claimed shared his philosophical beliefs. He claimed Sophie had recently died after convincing her boyfriend to shoot her in her sleep.

“IIRC we had agreed that if one of us died, the other would probably soon follow,” Bartkus wrote on his website.

Who was Sophie Tinney?

Bartkus's account appears to align with the April 20 death of 27-year-old Sophie Tinney in Fox Island, Washington. Tinney died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Her boyfriend, 29-year-old Lars Eugene Nelson, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutors allege the act may have been premeditated and that Tinney may have convinced Nelson to shoot her in the head while she slept.

Palm Springs Explosion

At least one person was killed and four others injured after a car exploded outside the American Reproductive Centers clinic on North Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday.

Akil Davis, the FBI’s Assistant Director in charge of the Los Angeles field office, told CNN that the incident is “one of the largest bombing investigations we’ve had in Southern California.” He added, “Make no mistake, this is an intentional act of terrorism.”

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and authorities have not yet officially confirmed a motive.