Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who was Tiru Chabba? Aramark executive identified as second FSU shooting victim

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 19, 2025 01:52 AM IST

Tiru Chabba has been identified as the second victim in the FSU shooting. He was the regional vice president of Aramark Collegiate Hospitality.

Tiru Chabba, regional vice president of Aramark Collegiate Hospitality, has been identified as the second victim in the Florida State University shooting, according to the Daily Mail. He was fatally shot on the FSU campus in Tallahassee by 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner. The other victim in the tragedy was Robert Morales, a dining coordinator at the university.

Students hold a vigil near the scene of a shooting near the Florida State University student center on April 17, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP)
Students hold a vigil near the scene of a shooting near the Florida State University student center on April 17, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Who was Tiru Chabba? Aramark executive identified as second FSU shooting victim
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On