Who was Tiru Chabba? Aramark executive identified as second FSU shooting victim

Tiru Chabba, regional vice president of Aramark Collegiate Hospitality, has been identified as the second victim in the Florida State University shooting, according to the Daily Mail. He was fatally shot on the FSU campus in Tallahassee by 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner. The other victim in the tragedy was Robert Morales, a dining coordinator at the university.

Students hold a vigil near the scene of a shooting near the Florida State University student center on April 17, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP)