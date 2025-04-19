Who was Tiru Chabba? Aramark executive identified as second FSU shooting victim
ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 19, 2025 01:52 AM IST
Tiru Chabba has been identified as the second victim in the FSU shooting. He was the regional vice president of Aramark Collegiate Hospitality.
Tiru Chabba, regional vice president of Aramark Collegiate Hospitality, has been identified as the second victim in the Florida State University shooting, according to the Daily Mail. He was fatally shot on the FSU campus in Tallahassee by 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner. The other victim in the tragedy was Robert Morales, a dining coordinator at the university.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information