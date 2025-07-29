Wallis Annenberg dies at 86: Family, legacy, and net worth of the LA philanthropist

Wallis Annenberg, one of Los Angeles’ most influential philanthropists, died Monday morning at her home. She was 86. According to the Los Angeles Times, her family said the cause was complications from lung cancer. Annenberg ran the Annenberg Foundation for nearly 20 years. She had held the top positions of chair, CEO, and president, overseeing approximately $1.2 billion in assets. The foundation, started by her father, media mogul Walter Annenberg, played a major role in funding education, the arts, environmental efforts, and civic projects across the region. Wallis Annenberg dies at 86.(Instagram/ annenberggenspace)

Who was Wallis Annenberg?

Wallis was Walter Annenberg’s only daughter. He built a publishing empire that included TV Guide and Seventeen. After selling the company to Rupert Murdoch in 1988, he launched the Annenberg Foundation. Wallis worked at TV Guide early on and later stepped in at the foundation after her father died in 2002. By 2009, she had full control.

She widened its mission. Her focus was not just on media or education-it was local. L.A. local. She pushed for parks, animal shelters, beach access, senior centers, and more. Her major establishments included the Community Beach House in Santa Monica, the GenSpace in Koreatown, and the wildlife crossing in Agoura Hills.

What was Wallis Annenberg's net worth?

According to the Los Angeles Times, she did not discuss her personal fortune extensively, but the foundation’s assets were publicly known: approximately $1.2 billion. Under her watch, about $1.5 billion was donated to groups across L.A. County.

She also made personal gifts. A few examples: $75 million for the performing arts center that now carries her name in Beverly Hills. $50 million to USC. $10 million to LACMA.

Family and what’s next

Wallis was once married to Dr. Seth Weingarten. They divorced in 1975. She had four children: Lauren, Gregory, Charles, and Roger Weingarten.

Three of them-Lauren Bon, Gregory Annenberg Weingarten, and Charles Annenberg Weingarten-are all involved in the foundation and will continue its work. Lauren is an artist. Gregory paints. Charles makes documentaries and runs Explore.org. She also leaves behind five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

FAQs

When did Wallis Annenberg die?

She died on July 28, 2025, at her home in Los Angeles.

How much money did she oversee?

Roughly $1.2 billion in Annenberg Foundation assets.

Who are her children?

Lauren Bon, Gregory, Charles, and Roger Annenberg Weingarten.

Was she married?

She was divorced from Dr. Seth Weingarten.

What is she known for?

Leading the Annenberg Foundation and funding key public spaces in L.A.