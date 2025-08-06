Who was Yanin Campos? MasterChef star dies at 38 in horror car crash

Yanin Rocío Campos Ruiz, a former contestant on MasterChef México, has died following a car crash in Chihuahua. She was 38. The crash occurred on Saturday, August 2, The Sun reported. She was driving along Periférico R. Almada when her car reportedly collided head-on with a parked vehicle. The influencer was rushed to Christus Muguerza del Parque hospital, where she remained in critical care for two days before succumbing to her injuries on Monday, August 4. Former MasterChef México contestant Yanin Campos has died at 38.(Instagram/yanin_chefmx)

Campos' brother, Raúl Campos, confirmed her death in a social media post, writing that she would be buried the same day. Shortly after the news broke, disturbing photos of her mangled vehicle surfaced online, per the outlet. However, official details about the accident remain scarce, and local authorities have not yet issued a full report.

Who was Yanin Campos?

Before television, Campos worked as a nurse. But cooking really lit her up. As reported by Merca2.0, she saw food as more than just a skill—it was her way of expressing herself and staying rooted in her culture.

She joined season four of MasterChef México in 2018 and quickly connected with viewers. She didn’t win, but she stood out enough to be invited back the next year for MasterChef: La Revancha. Her personality, both on and off camera, left a mark.

Outside of the show, Campos stayed involved in food. She co-hosted a local TV segment called La Tertulia, collaborated with chef Raúl Linares on bakery projects, and helped shape menus at vegetarian restaurants. Her focus was always clear: make food better, cleaner, more meaningful.

Yanin Campos OnlyFans

Campos was not afraid to live on her own terms. As noted by Merca2.0, she later joined OnlyFans, offering paid exclusive content. It raised eyebrows, but also reinforced the image she had built - someone unafraid to challenge expectations.

She had over 70,000 Instagram followers, many of whom followed her not just for food but for her voice. She shared her life without dressing it up - raw, real, open.

Yanin Campos wore many hats: nurse, chef, host, entrepreneur, creator. What tied it all together was her openness. Her sudden death has left a deep void, both for fans and for the community she built through food and honesty.

