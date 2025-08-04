Jessi J goes to hospital, six weeks after undergoing surgery for early-stage breast cancer

A month after undergoing surgery for early-stage breast cancer, singer Jessie J was back in the hospital following a sudden health scare. The 37-year-old singer revealed that just six weeks post-operation, she had to return to the same hospital ward unexpectedly. Jessie J was diagnosed with breast cancer

“How I spent the last 24 hours,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on August 2, sharing a photo of an IV in her arm. “6 weeks post surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned,” she added.

Jessie explained she had been experiencing symptoms that raised concerns about a possible blood clot in her lungs. “I had and still have symptoms that pointed towards a blood clot on the lung. IT IS NOT A BLOOD CLOT THANK GOD,” she shared.

Doctors eventually ruled out the clot but found something else that needed attention. “They ran a lot of tests which ended up showing I have an infection (still trying to figure out what) and a little fluid on my lungs. Finding it hard to breathe in, but I discharged myself last night (I hate being in hospital) and will continue the investigation as an outpatient,” she said.

This development follows her announcement two months ago about being diagnosed with early breast cancer, a journey she has been candid about on social media. “The recovery physically is far from quick or easy, and mentally it’s been the most challenging time for me. Especially as a Mum with a toddler and being unable to be the mother I usually am,” she had reflected.

Jessie also acknowledged the emotional weight of hitting pause on her career. “Having to change the plans for my career for this year has been frustrating after working so hard to get to this point and excited to do it all. But it’s life, I know that. And don’t get me wrong, getting the all clear is incredible. But that result didn’t speed up or make the recovery from the surgery any easier physically,” she wrote.

Ultimately, the experience has reminded her to honour her body’s healing process. “I love moving and working and being up and active but I can’t be right now, and that’s what it is,” she shared. “I am finding the strength in knowing that all can be adjusted to align with a slower pace and the support of my very small inner circle.”