Kolby Aipa cause of death: How did Ben Aipa's grandson and upcoming California surfer die?

Kolby Aipa, a promising young surfer and the grandson of legendary Hawaiian surfboard shaper Ben Aipa, has died at the age of 20, the Los Angeles Times reported. He passed away on Tuesday, three days after sustaining critical injuries in an e-bike accident. Upcoming California surfer Kolby Aipa died after an e-bike accident.(GoFundMe/ Kolby Aipa)

What happened to Kolby Aipa?

The accident occurred around 10 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Seapoint Street and Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, California.

Kolby was being towed on his e-bike by a vehicle driven by friends when he was struck by the same car. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition and placed on life support. His life support was withdrawn on Tuesday.

Family issues statement

The news of Kolby’s passing was confirmed in an statement posted Wednesday on the Instagram account of Aipa Surf Co., the family-run business founded by his grandfather.

“This is the hardest post we will ever make. We at Aipa Surf wanted to share the devastating news that our sweet boy Koldy Aipa has passed. We are completely heartbroken,” the post stated.

“We wanted to thank all the visitors, supporters, food deliveries, donations, flowers, cards, countless stories and photos his friends have shared with us, Drs and nurses that have taken care of our sweet boy. The HB community and everyone around the world have touched our hearts in an unimaginable way. Thank you for loving our boy.”

GoFundMe launched

Kolby was an emerging talent in the surfing world and a member of the Huntington Beach Boardriders Club. He was sponsored by brands such as Avva and Dakine.

In the wake of his passing, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to honor Kolby’s memory.

“Kolby always had a way with touching the lives of whoever he met. His acts of kindness and caring was his gift of Aloha to friends and strangers alike. To everyone that reads this...pass his Aloha on. So, how Kolby treated you, treat others in that same way. In this you are continuing his legacy of Aloha. And you too can be like Kolby. Remember him and tell the world that #iamkolby,” the GoFundMe stated.