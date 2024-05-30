Who were controversial rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow at Trump's Bronx rally amid ongoing legal troubles

At a campaign rally in the Bronx, former President Donald Trump enthusiastically welcomed a few special guests onstage, including Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., former New York City Council member Ruben Diaz, Sr., and Brooklyn's controversial rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow. After having promised to bring safety back to the city's streets. Donald Trump welcomed controversial rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow at Bronx rally amid ongoing legal troubles.Jabin Botsford/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Trumps' controversial guests: Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow

Political practices sometimes involve basking in the support of influential locals, but some of the previous president's visitors were out of the ordinary: As part of a significant gang busting operation last year, the Brooklyn district attorney filed attempted murder charges against Sheff G, whose actual name is Michael Williams, while the rapper was serving a jail sentence for an unrelated weapons offence. In the same gang case, Sleepy Hallow—real name Tegan Chambers—is accused with conspiracy. He has previously served eight months in the past for possessing a firearm.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The rappers' gang, according to the prosecution, was involved in twenty-two violent episodes, including hitting two bystanders when they opened fire on a Brooklyn sidewalk.

“Does everybody know Sheff G? Where is Sheff G?” After introducing Sleepy Hallow, Trump asked the audience at the conclusion of his speech on Thursday.

Sheff G said kindly, "President Trump, my man."

“One thing I want to say: They are always going to whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures. Trump is going to shout the wins for all of us,” the rapper said to the crowd. Then, Sleepy Hollow presented Trump's catchphrase, "Make America Great Again."

The rappers, Chief Keef, Azealia Banks, and Kodak Black, whose four-year sentence on federal firearms charges was commuted by Trump, are among the group of artists who support the president.

"Sheff G was there to support President Trump for his election in his campaign, and like every American has a right to have his feelings known," Sheff G's attorney Arthur Aidala told USA TODAY. "Right now, he's presumed innocent. We are in intense litigation with the Brooklyn district attorney's office and are cautiously optimistic that we will get a satisfactory result for my client."

"As Sheff G said: 'They always whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures.'" stated Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung in an email in response to a question regarding the accusations.