Who were Sieas Elliot, Destiny Gardner, and Varick Lawrence, Stillman College alumni killed in crash

Stillman College is grieving the loss of three members of its community after a deadly car accident on Friday, May 23, in the Atlanta area, Georgia. The victims who died in the deadly crash were current student Sieas Elliot, and alumni Destiny Gardner and Varick Lawrence. The entire Stillman College community mourns this heartbreaking loss of it's three community members. (Representative image)(Pexels)

Sieas Elliot, from Stockbridge, Georgia, was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and he just finished his baseball career at Stillman earlier this month. He planned to return to school next year to finish his degree and help coach the baseball team, as reported by WBRC report.

Destiny Gardner, from Montgomery, Alabama, graduated in 2022 with a degree in criminal justice. She received the Miss Stillman during the 2021–2022 school year, a leader in the UNCF National Pre-Alumni Council, and a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She worked as a juvenile officer at a youth detention center in DeKalb County, Georgia.

Varick Lawrence, from Lithonia, Georgia, also played baseball at Stillman and graduated in 2023. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi and worked as a baseball coach in the Atlanta area.

As per reports, Gardner and Lawrence shared a young son, the couple remained active in the Stillman community after graduation.

Stillman President Dr. Yolanda W. Page said, “This is a terrible tragedy for everyone in our Stillman family. The spirit of each of these proud Stillmanites will live on with all who were greeted by their warm smiles and welcoming personality. The entire Stillman College community mourns this heartbreaking loss. We extend our sincere condolences to their families, friends, classmates, and teammates during this incredibly difficult time."

Jean Wilson, Director of Alumni Affairs, said, "Varick and Destiny embodied the spirit of Stillman College—determined, compassionate, and always striving for excellence. As alumni, they continued to uplift others and set examples of leadership in their communities. Their loss is deeply felt among the alumni family."

Terrance Whittle, director of athletics and former head baseball coach said, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of life of two former student-athletes, Sieas Elliot and Varick Lawrence, and Miss Destiny Gardner." He added, "The Department of Athletics wishes to express our deepest condolences to the family of these young persons whom all had an invaluable imprint on Stillman College. Their legacy will live on at Stillman through the relationships they formed while here."