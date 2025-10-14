Who were Thomas and Agatha Perkins? Rhode Island couple identified as Dartmouth plane crash victims

Thomas Perkins, 68 and his wife, Agatha Perkins, 66, were identified as the victims of the plane crash in Dartmouth, Massachusetts on Monday by the Bristol County District Attorney. The couple, from Middleton in Rhode Island, were killed after the small plane they were in crashed in Dartmouth earlier on Monday. This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows the scene after a small plane crashed onto a highway in Dartmouth, Mass., Monday Oct. 13.(AP)

The FAA revealed that the aircraft involved in the crash was a fixed-wing single-engine Socata TBM 700. It fell on the Interstate 95 passing through Dartmouth on Monday afternoon at around 8:00 a.m. local time on Monday. It had left the New Bedford and was on the way to Wisconsin, where it was supposed to land at 10:13 a.m.

The crash caused a massive fire on the highway as the plane burst into flames, and led to severe traffic disruption. Additionally, a car on the highway was impacted by the crash, leaving one person in the vehicle injured.

Who Were Thomas And Agatha Perkins?

In their late sixties, Thomas and Agatha Perkins were an influential Rhode Island couple. On their death, a local news outlet, Newport News, wrote: "The Aquidneck Island community is mourning the heartbreaking loss of Tom and Aggie Perkins, a beloved couple whose kindness, generosity, and spirit touched countless lives across Aquidneck Island."

According to their Bristol County DA's office their body was found in the airplane's main part. They were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Dartmouth Plane Crash Cause: What We Know So Far

As of now, the cause of the crash is not known. The National Transport Safety Board is probing the incident, having confirmed that the plane had left the New Bedford Airport. Notably, there were strong winds and rain in New Bedford when the plane. Massachusetts State Police released a statement saying that after departing from the airport, the plane may have attempted to land back.

However, the FAA and NTSB have not confirmed yet if bad weather caused the plane to crash on I-95.