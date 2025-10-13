Dartmouth plane crash: 2 dead after small aircraft bursts into flames, shuts down highway | Watch

A small plane crashed onto Route 195 in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, on Monday morning, killing two people, according to WBZ-TV I-Team sources. The crash prompted the closure of both sides of the highway. According to the Massachusetts State Police, the fixed-wing plane went down on the grassy median of Route 195 around 8:15 am and immediately burst into flames, as reported by CBS News. Two fatalities were reported after a small plane crashed onto Route 195 in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Small plane crash at Route 195 in Dartmouth: Watch video

Photos and videos shared on social media showed the plane wreckage engulfed in flames on the rainy highway. A damaged car was also visible in the media, though it's unclear whether it was involved in the crash or not.

Watch the chilling plane crash video here:

The cause of the plane crash is yet to be identified. It is also to be seen if the weather was a factor in the unfortunate incident, as a nor'easter has been sweeping through Massachusetts since Sunday, unleashing heavy rain and powerful winds across the region.

Authorities issue statements

The police said, “Preliminary information indicates the plane may have been attempting to land at New Bedford Regional Airport, though it does not appear that the pilot provided the Airport with a flight plan or the number of souls aboard the aircraft," in a statement. The police added that no immediate information is available on the pilot or the passengers on the plane, as reported by CBS News.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced that the westbound side of Route 195 at exit 19 is expected to remain closed “for several hours”.

Dartmouth is located about 57 miles south of Boston and 28 miles southeast of Providence, Rhode Island.